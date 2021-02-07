Daily Wager SB picks

I saw the show today. Here are all of the SB plays. They did a "long shot" prop play, to and that is in Orange. One in Bold is the BB:



Doug: Chefs -3, Mahomes longest completion Ov39.5, Mahomes NO passing TDs +1500 .............Game tied any time after 0-0: YES -130



Joe: Chefs -3, Brady OV0.5 Rush Yds +130, Watkins +2000 AND Gronk +180 to score 1st TD in the game, (Non QB MVP) Ty Hill 10-1..........Mahomes Ov40.5 Pass Attempts -115



Tyler: Kelce TD AND Chefs Win +130; Kelce Rec Yds +6.5 vs NY Knicks points, (Non-QB to be MVP) Kelce 11-1......Kelce Ov 97.5 Rec Yds -115



Stanford Steve: Gronk/Evans/Ron Jones/Hill ALL with a TD +4000 ...........Bucs ML +135



The Bear: Chefs -3, Off TD scored on 4th Down +400............. Gronk/Kelce get each of team's 1st TDs +4000, Shaq Barrett MVP +4000 ,.........Panthers/Knights 2-teamer -102



Anita: Chefs -3, Mahomes Ov2.5 Pass TD +150, Watkins Ov3.5 Catches +115, Godwin Ov 5.5 Catches -130, Evans & Kelce score a TD +250, Missed PAT +190, (When asked for a NON QB top be MVP she went with): Chris Jones 80-1...............Fournette Ov3.5 Catches -160



Preston: Fumbles lost Un1.5 -240.........Chefs -3 -110



Mike Clay was on the other day and here are his T10 Props starting with #1



Mahomes Ov40.5 Att -145 (What it was at the time)

Brady Ov2.5 Pas TD +120JPP to have NO Scks -120

Godwin: Un2.5 catches +100 & Un72.5 Yds Rec -105

Ron Jones Un0.5 catches +130

Succop Ov 1.5 FG +100 AND Ov7.5 pts -105

Ron Jones Ov8.5 Rush Att -120

Darrel Williams Un42.5 Rush/Rec Yds +100

Derrick NNadi Ov2.5 Tack/Asst +100

D Sorensen Ov6.5 Tack/Asst +120