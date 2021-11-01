Dale Roman's thoughts on "no" Lasix

He said getting rid of Lasix could have a detrimental effect on the gambling product.



“I don’t know how anybody bets on a stakes race where a bunch of horses have been running on Lasix, and all of the sudden you’ve got to take them off,” Romans said. “You don’t know who bleeds, who doesn’t and what their patterns are. I don't know why anybody would bet it.”



Romans also expressed his desire for more consistent rules.



“If you’re going to take it away, take it all away, and don’t even allow it on the backside,” he said. “But you can train on it all you want, and you can use it up until the time they’re going to be in a major race when they need it the most, when they’re going to run their hardest.”