Dallas-Baltimore discussion

Morning movement on Dallas. Currently +7.5 down from 8.5. Total remains steady 45.5.

Both teams still have more than enough motivation to win. Obviously Baltimore still dealing with covid/injuries (no Andrews and Snead)

Anybody kind of agree this might be a career defining game and rest of season for Lamar Jackson? Are the props on him the way to go here or does he get a pass due to circumstances regardless of what happens...

Discuss.
 
I agree its an important game for him. We will see if this hits 7. It's tempting and the Ravens under Jackson have been very strong ATS since he made his first start.
 
You would need a second wallet to store the money fading Jackson props this year. It doesn’t help him when more rushing qbs come into the league either. If I were to bet on anyone’s props, it’s Dobbins.
 
