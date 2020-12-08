Dallas-Baltimore discussion

Morning movement on Dallas. Currently +7.5 down from 8.5. Total remains steady 45.5.



Both teams still have more than enough motivation to win. Obviously Baltimore still dealing with covid/injuries (no Andrews and Snead)



Anybody kind of agree this might be a career defining game and rest of season for Lamar Jackson? Are the props on him the way to go here or does he get a pass due to circumstances regardless of what happens...



Discuss.