Just spent a wonderful weekend visiting the one and only ComptrBob in northern Nevada.



Sports betting was the central topic of our many lively conversations.



Discussions involving simpler and less important subjects included world peace, the pursuit of happiness and the meaning of life.



We both celebrated a fortuitous victory last Sunday night with the Ravens +4 over the Chiefs.



Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw an inexcusable interception late in the third quarter with his team ahead by 11 points to swing the game's momentum in favor of the home team.



A late-game fumble by the normally-reliable running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, the first of his NFL career in 207 carries, gifted the game to Baltimore.



Final score: Baltimore 36 Kansas City 35.



Bob is a true numbers man.



No wager is placed until he calculates his advantage in the game.



My favorite story about Bob's work history involves his trio of career pursuits.



Bob first studied at the University of Washington to become an aeronautical engineer before launching a wildly-successful 40-year career in computer programming.



He picked up a serious interest in sports betting about 20-25 years ago and he's been using his extensive mathematical background in statistics and probability to beat the numbers at CRIS and Pinnacle ever since.



When asked about his most demanding profession, Bob says aeronautical engineering and computer programming are processes that can be mastered.



He finished with this sobering statement, "Without a doubt, sports betting is the most difficult challenge I've ever faced."



Oh yes, why the thread title "Damn FancyPants?"



It involves the only downside to my time spent with ComptrBob.



I was invited to visit Bob at his five-bedroom home in Sparks where his downstairs office serves as his sports betting headquarters.



He enthusiastically showed me spreadsheets featuring detailed research involving parlay-card odds and other assorted recordkeeping material.



To take it all in, I sat down in a chair next to Bob.



Though I've known Bob for more than 15 years, I've never talked about my severe allergies involving cat hair.



Unfortunately, Bob never informed me I was sitting in the favorite chair of the family cat, FancyPants.



My eyes are still tearing up more than 12 hours after leaving Bob's home.



Damn FancyPants.