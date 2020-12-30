Dawn Wells (Mary Ann from Gilligan's Island) dead at 82

She died of Covid today.

Personally, between Mary Ann and Ginger, I thought Mary Ann was much hotter!

Tina Louise is the last surviving member of the show, and she is now 86 years of age!

One by one, my childhood icons are dying!

I guess this is part of getting older!
 
Ginger was the one-night stand or FWB

MaryAnn was the one you married

Just like on WKRP: Loni Anderson was the one you wanted to "F" while Bailey (Jan Smithers) was the cutie you wanted to marry
 
