Dawn Wells (Mary Ann from Gilligan's Island) dead at 82

mrbowling300
EOG Dedicated
She died of Covid today.
Personally, between Mary Ann and Ginger, I thought Mary Ann was much hotter!
Tina Louise is the last surviving member of the show, and she is now 86 years of age!
One by one, my childhood icons are dying!
I guess this is part of getting older!
