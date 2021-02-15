Daytona 500

Not a NASCAR guy but there has to be a better way to determine the winner of the race.



There seemed to be a slight delay in declaring McDowell the winner until the officials reviewed the replays.



But the announcers did a decent job of explaining the rules for declaring a winner in the aftermath of the crash.



The chaotic finish reminded me of a racing day at Santa Anita where morning clocker Bruno DeJulio was in the press box watching the ninth and final race of the day.



Heading into the day's finale, Bruno's group was alive in the Pick 6 for somewhere around $20,000.



At the head of the stretch, a horse near the lead clipped heels with the pacesetter and went down in a spectacular spill with three horses and three jockeys strewn all over the racetrack.



You could hear an audible gasp from the crowd (people actually attended the races in the 1990's) and then in the press box, you heard a loud DeJulio scream, "Come on six, come on six!"



The six-horse won by avoiding the scattered mess and DeJulio and Company cashed their winnings.



Needless to say, Bruno DeJulio was never truly embraced by the mainstream racing media in southern California.