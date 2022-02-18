Dear Lions Faithful (Letter from President & CEO of the Detroit Lions, Ron Wood)

Dear Lions Faithful,



Let me start by recognizing how amazing it was to have you back at Ford Field for the 2021-22 season. There is nothing that compares to the roar of a home crowd after a Lions touchdown.



As we prepare for the 2022-23 season, I want to acknowledge where we are as an organization. We understand that our results last season weren’t good enough and I speak for everyone at the Lions when I tell you that we are committed to being better on and off the field.



The last year has confirmed for the entire organization that we have the right people in place to achieve our goal of creating sustained success in Detroit. The work that Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell have done to create a plan for the future of this team, is evident every day in our building. The work we did this year to establish a culture of collaboration, grit and resilience will serve as a foundation for where we are headed.



That foundation includes you.



We understand and appreciate how lucky we are to have the support of our loyal season ticketholders. As an acknowledgement to you, we have renamed our season ticket program “Lions Loyal” as a nod to the multi-generational support we enjoy in the Motor City.



The first thing you will notice is the flat pricing, and even price reductions in some areas, of our “Lions Loyal” ticket packages. This is part of our commitment to you, our most loyal fans, to continue providing an affordable option for the coming season. We are thrilled to be able to provide these prices in our first ever nine home-game season.



As you will see in the following pages, the “Lions Loyal” program is designed to provide benefits and experiences that are exclusive to you. Among the most exciting elements of this program are the new marketplaces for all members. This new exclusive member benefit was created to improve your experience and expedite our food and beverage services at Ford Field. This program is a result of your feedback and a multi-year program to understand what will improve your gameday experience.



We have also made changes to our Stadium Collection discount program. We heard from you, that it can be a challenge for some to take advantage of this discount pre-game. With that in mind we have changed the program to provide a 20% discount for our “Lions Loyal” members all day on game days, allowing people to fully take advantage of this benefit.



I hope you are as excited about these new benefits as we are.



Thank you for your continued support and I look forward to seeing you at Ford Field.



Go Lions!







Rod Wood

President and CEO