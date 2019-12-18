Dec 18 NBA

V

Valuist

EOG Dedicated
#1
#1
One game I'm looking at is Chicago @ Washington. Teams blow minor double digit leads all the time in the NBA, but blowing a 26 point lead is pretty rare. That was what the Bulls did in their last game. I would expect any team to have a minor hangover after that, let alone a team with a weak psyche like the Bulls. The Bulls strike me as a pure front runner. They have a few blowout wins like the speed horse who forgets to stop. But if they get eyeballed, they will wilt. I will be on Washington tonight.

Kane, feel free to add any opinions.
 
V

Valuist

EOG Dedicated
#2
#2
New Orleans heads to Minneapolis on a 13 game losing streak. They came close last night to breaking thru, only to fall in overtime. Some heavy minutes for their key players so clearly not a good spot tonight.
 
V

Valuist

EOG Dedicated
#5
#5
I'm releasing Washington as my Game of the Month to my "A" clients, so the "B" clients will get the other side (Chicago), which I'm billing as "Game of the Winter Solstice".
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top