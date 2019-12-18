Dec 18 NBA

One game I'm looking at is Chicago @ Washington. Teams blow minor double digit leads all the time in the NBA, but blowing a 26 point lead is pretty rare. That was what the Bulls did in their last game. I would expect any team to have a minor hangover after that, let alone a team with a weak psyche like the Bulls. The Bulls strike me as a pure front runner. They have a few blowout wins like the speed horse who forgets to stop. But if they get eyeballed, they will wilt. I will be on Washington tonight.



Kane, feel free to add any opinions.