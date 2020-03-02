DeckPrism Sports will make sports bettors lose more money

Sportsrmylife

Sportsrmylife

EOG Master
#7
#7
John Kelly said:
Sporty, I was intimating that if DeckPrism is so good, they should merely gamble and win money against the current live wagering models in the market.
Click to expand...
I see.

The problem with live betting is unless you are able to bet AT the game while watching it live the sportsbooks have a huge edge since they will always have a faster feed than what you see on tv.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top