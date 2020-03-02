Menu
DeckPrism Sports will make sports bettors lose more money
DeckPrism Sports will make sports bettors lose more money
wirelessjava
Today at 5:10 PM
wirelessjava
Today at 5:10 PM
wirelessjava
Today at 5:10 PM
Very scary
Today at 5:14 PM
If the product is so good, DeckPrism should sign up for live wagering at every reliable sports book in the world.
Sportsrmylife
Today at 5:16 PM
If the product is so good, DeckPrism should sign up for live wagering at every reliable sports book in the world.
that's what they are trying to do.
Today at 5:26 PM
that's what they are trying to do.
I thought they were trying to sell their odds service to the sports book industry.
I'll watch the video again.
Today at 5:29 PM
Sporty, I was intimating that if DeckPrism is so good, they should merely gamble and win money against the current live wagering models in the market.
56 minutes ago
Sporty, I was intimating that if DeckPrism is so good, they should merely gamble and win money against the current live wagering models in the market.
I see.
The problem with live betting is unless you are able to bet AT the game while watching it live the sportsbooks have a huge edge since they will always have a faster feed than what you see on tv.
