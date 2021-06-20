defund the fbi

railbird
railbird
Robert Barnes
@barnes_law
·
14h
"The concealed records show how prosecution teams slyly trampled the constitutional rights of defendants by employing informants–and then keeping clueless judges, juries and defense lawyers." https://ocweekly.com/the-tred-deception-tainted-government-informant-program-blows-another-murder-case-6479606/
