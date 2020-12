Demo Play vs Real Money Game. Need your feedback!

Hello everyone!While playing in the demo mode I am winning money so often. However, once I decided to deposit funds and try for real and I lost everything. Provider, platform, and the slot machine was the same.So my question is - Are they both treated the same?I know that online casinos and especially virtual machines have become a fabulous pastime for hundreds of people all over the world, since they have access to them at the time they want, in a safe way and they don't need big amounts of money, unlike a physical casino.My friend is playing in the one online hub, he told me that won the biggest jackpot playing buffalo slot . The goal of the game is the jackpot. The free demo mode has a jackpot of 300 coins. He did not recommend me playing slots with a Return to player of less than 90%, Bufallo slot has an RTP value of 94.85%,so maybe this is the reason.So whom should I trust? Or maybe it depends on the platform?