Payton and Fangio refuse to take a knee or, in Payton's case, to run the ball. If Fangio isn't the dumbest coach in the league, he must be close. Some of the worst coaching in the NFL since the Miracle of the Meadowlands I. And, to top it all, the Broncos' interceptor had to play "hero" ball and refuse to take a knee. The average Eagles' fan could out-coach most NFLers on game strategy.