MIKEH75
EOG Dedicated
Derrick Henry has only played six seasons so far.....
Only RB in NFL history with a 70+ yard run in 5 consecutive seasons (6 with a 70+ yard run in '22)
Only RB in NFL history 180+ rushing yards in three consecutive games
One of only eight RBs in NFL history to run for over 2,000 yards in a season.
One of only five RBs in NFL history with 10 or more rushing TDs of 50+ yards.
First RB to have 180+ rushing yards in consecutive playoff games
First RB in NFL history 175+ rushing yards and two TDs four times in a season 2020.
Only RB in NFL history 200+-yard/4+-TD game on fewer than 22 carries
Only RB in NFL history 5 games 200+ yards/2 TDs
Longest run in NFL history 99 yds (Henry and Tony Dorsett only RBs NFL history with 99 yd run)
One of only five RBs in NFL history to have two or more runs over 90 yards
RB with most rushing yards in first 4 playoff games 561 yds
NFL Offensive Player of the Year 2020
NFL rushing yards leader back to back 2019,2020
65 rushing touchdowns in first six seasons
In a 20 game span Henry gained 2684 yards more than any RB in NFL history
In 2020, 1,221 rushing yards in road games, the most by any NFL running back in modern NFL history and since 1948.
In 2020, lead NFL in rushing yards, attempts and rushing TDs in consecutive seasons. First RB to do so since 1968.
First RB since Jim Brown (three) in 1958 with multiple 100-yard 3-TD rushing games (Oct. '21) within first five games of a season.
Fourth player in NFL history with three games 175 yards and three rushing TDs in first five seasons. The others? Jim Brown, LaDanian Tonlinson and Adrian Peterson.
Only RB in NFL history with a 70+ yard run in 5 consecutive seasons (6 with a 70+ yard run in '22)
Only RB in NFL history 180+ rushing yards in three consecutive games
One of only eight RBs in NFL history to run for over 2,000 yards in a season.
One of only five RBs in NFL history with 10 or more rushing TDs of 50+ yards.
First RB to have 180+ rushing yards in consecutive playoff games
First RB in NFL history 175+ rushing yards and two TDs four times in a season 2020.
Only RB in NFL history 200+-yard/4+-TD game on fewer than 22 carries
Only RB in NFL history 5 games 200+ yards/2 TDs
Longest run in NFL history 99 yds (Henry and Tony Dorsett only RBs NFL history with 99 yd run)
One of only five RBs in NFL history to have two or more runs over 90 yards
RB with most rushing yards in first 4 playoff games 561 yds
NFL Offensive Player of the Year 2020
NFL rushing yards leader back to back 2019,2020
65 rushing touchdowns in first six seasons
In a 20 game span Henry gained 2684 yards more than any RB in NFL history
In 2020, 1,221 rushing yards in road games, the most by any NFL running back in modern NFL history and since 1948.
In 2020, lead NFL in rushing yards, attempts and rushing TDs in consecutive seasons. First RB to do so since 1968.
First RB since Jim Brown (three) in 1958 with multiple 100-yard 3-TD rushing games (Oct. '21) within first five games of a season.
Fourth player in NFL history with three games 175 yards and three rushing TDs in first five seasons. The others? Jim Brown, LaDanian Tonlinson and Adrian Peterson.