DeSantis and Abbott send immigrants to Martha's Vinyard

OMNISCIENT NEWT

OMNISCIENT NEWT

2
Bushay said:
Backfires on them as the people of Martha's vineyard welcome them with open arms.
Click to expand...
yeah, that doesn't look staged at all.

plus, hugs as they get put on a bus? is that a welcome or a farewell
Bushay said:
LOL!
Click to expand...

by all means, send your illegal immigrants to us for a photo op so we can congratulate ourselves, then load them on a bus elsewhere. the media will fix it.

we liberal now. what a backfire!
 
mr merlin

mr merlin

EOG Master
Wow, 7 more buses left just yesterday. Things are going to get fun since the flow into the country continues unabated, the flow out of red states will accelerate enormously.

1663455166426.png
 
OMNISCIENT NEWT

OMNISCIENT NEWT

2
the left just can't help itself, they push further and further into nutbagism like they're trying to outdo each other, a contest to see who can be the most extreme, until just like in the late 70s, the country collectively said "ENOUGH", and they culturally brought about their exact opposite.

by being so laughable, the hippies of the 60s/70s created the yuppies of the 80s and beyond, a 180 degree opposite of the "revolution" they sought to achieve.

the left never seems to learn.
 
M

MrTop

EOG Master
mr merlin said:
I see the bus's keep rolling in to NY earlier today, notice what happened after desantis shipped those migrants to liberal land, all of a sudden the media is reporting on the migrant crisis, putting Biden's worst issue front and center.
Click to expand...



it is $15 to cross the GW bridge

$15 for the vearanzano bridge

$10 triboro

they fine you in midtown for being in the street white boxes


NY could afford to put them at trumps hotels
 
mr merlin

mr merlin

EOG Master
Keep sending them Ron, ramp it up a hundred fold.

GIDDY: Governor DeSantis Sends Planeload of Illegal Migrants to Georgetown Via Biden’s Beach Town – Libs in a Tizzy …UPDATE: May be Heading to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware​

 
M

MrTop

EOG Master
BREAKING: Migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard sue DeSantis, allege the relocations violated their Fourth and 14th Amendment rights and the Civil Rights Act of 1964 -
 
M

MrTop

EOG Master
mr merlin said:
Keep sending them Ron, ramp it up a hundred fold.

GIDDY: Governor DeSantis Sends Planeload of Illegal Migrants to Georgetown Via Biden’s Beach Town – Libs in a Tizzy …UPDATE: May be Heading to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware​

Click to expand...



and this is?
 
mr merlin

mr merlin

EOG Master
C

cheapseats

EOG Master
The suit is baseless. Sent to a "Sanctuary City" where all considerations of life are supposedly better. And of course, protected. Lol. Left checked mated.
 
M

MrTop

EOG Master
cheapseats said:
The suit is baseless. Sent to a "Sanctuary City" where all considerations of life are supposedly better. And of course, protected. Lol. Left checked mated.
Click to expand...



it does not matter if they will collect... they are allowed to sue.. you do not have to be a citizen
 
mr merlin

mr merlin

EOG Master
MrTop said:
what is comes down to he did not know the law. That is the point and now he knows it
Click to expand...
What law, your confusing a lawsuit(which anyone can engage anyone in), with a crime which of course never happened, since biden has flown hundreds of thousands around the country and the buses still roll into lib cities - just today more arrived.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top