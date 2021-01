Unless you have a Superbowl caliber team just missing a QB trading him for multiple 1st rounds picks is about the dumbest thing a GM could do for his team. The sheer value you get out of 1st rounders because of how little you have to pay them the first 4 years outweighs what Watsons going to do for 80% of the teams out there. With his contract I can't imagine many GMs lining up in hopes of grabbing him.