Despite Lockdown, MLB Teams Gain Value In 2020

https://www.forbes.com/sites/mikeoz...wn-mlb-teams-gain-value-in-2020/#67c1290b2010
Even in times of economic turmoil, an investment in a Major League Baseball team is a sure bet.
Major League Baseball has seen this play before: A global calamity spreads fear and panic. Equity values plummet. The future gets scary.
And prices for the most valuable teams in the league hold their lead.
No one knows this better than the billionaire Ricketts family, who bought the Chicago Cubs from Tribune as the great recession was coming to an end, the year after the S&P 500 Index fell 37%.
Even in times of economic turmoil, an investment in a Major League Baseball team is a sure bet.
Major League Baseball has seen this play before: A global calamity spreads fear and panic. Equity values plummet. The future gets scary.
And prices for the most valuable teams in the league hold their lead.
No one knows this better than the billionaire Ricketts family, who bought the Chicago Cubs from Tribune as the great recession was coming to an end, the year after the S&P 500 Index fell 37%.