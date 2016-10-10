Devin Booker

I know the Heat liked him a lot, they though he was the best shooter in the draft. Miami had the tenth pick and would have taken Booker, but they didn't expect Justise Winslow to still be on the board, had Winslow been taken earlier, Booker would have probably ended up in Miami
 
another great player from the University of Kentucky...coach cal...the roman empire of college hoops
 
I know the Heat liked him a lot, they though he was the best shooter in the draft. Miami had the tenth pick and would have taken Booker, but they didn't expect Justise Winslow to still be on the board, had Winslow been taken earlier, Booker would have probably ended up in Miami
Those were two of my three favorite players in the NBA draft.

I liked Winslow's motor, Devin's shooting and of course Towns' size.

I downgraded Jahlil Okafor.
 
Out here in Phoenix he's pretty much all Suns fans have to cheer for. Last year he befriended a young girl with Down's syndrome who shows up early for shoot arounds at every Suns game. Booker ended up taking the young girl with him as his guest to New York last year for the draft lottery. He's an excellent role model.
 
If Bledsoe doesn't get hurt Suns may never had known what they have....
 
Actually, the true steal of the draft might end up being Josh Richardson. The Heat picked him in the second round with the 40th pick, last year he led all rookies in three point percentage, and this year he should get a lot more playing time. Richardson shot .461 from three last year, Booker shot .343, if Richardson had enough attempts to qualify, he would have finished third in the league in three point percentage
 
He still is not a top 25 guard in the NBA. Garbage time buckets. I really don't like his game, because he doesn't make others better and is a gunner.
In fairness, he's a SG and still averages over 3 assists. And that number should gradually increase in time. Plus he's only 20. Too early to judge his value to the downside. Not in love with his game either, but should he decide to play some defense one day, he could be pretty decent overall.
 
Devin's father, Melvin Booker, was Big Eight Player of the Year at Missouri in 1994.
 
