Re: Devin Booker



Actually, the true steal of the draft might end up being Josh Richardson. The Heat picked him in the second round with the 40th pick, last year he led all rookies in three point percentage, and this year he should get a lot more playing time. Richardson shot .461 from three last year, Booker shot .343, if Richardson had enough attempts to qualify, he would have finished third in the league in three point percentage