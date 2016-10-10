Devin Booker

I know the Heat liked him a lot, they though he was the best shooter in the draft. Miami had the tenth pick and would have taken Booker, but they didn't expect Justise Winslow to still be on the board, had Winslow been taken earlier, Booker would have probably ended up in Miami
Wigga scored 70 tonight.
He still is not a top 25 guard in the NBA. Garbage time buckets. I really don't like his game, because he doesn't make others better and is a gunner.
