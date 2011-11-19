DID CORSO JUST SNEAK IN AN 'F' BOMB?

John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
Re: DID CORSO JUST SNEAK IN AN 'F' BOMB?

ESPN should be embarrassed for allowing Lee Corso to broadcast despite the obvious dropoff in performance following his stroke in the summer of 2009.

Host Chris Fowler has done a good job propping up the old guy, but it's time to put Corso out to pasture.

Corso is 76 years old.
 
Wade

Wade

EOG Master
Re: DID CORSO JUST SNEAK IN AN 'F' BOMB?

corso is the show. without him it's not worth watching.
 
mr merlin

mr merlin

EOG Master
Re: DID CORSO JUST SNEAK IN AN 'F' BOMB?

John Kelly said:
ESPN should be embarrassed for allowing Lee Corso to broadcast despite the obvious dropoff in performance following his stroke in the summer of 2009.

Host Chris Fowler has done a good job propping up the old guy, but it's time to put Corso out to pasture.


Corso is 76 years old.
Click to expand...
Spoken by mr no fun.
 
BrickShitHouse

BrickShitHouse

2
Re: DID CORSO JUST SNEAK IN AN 'F' BOMB?

Corso shouldve joined in on the prayer at penn st, but word on the street is he didnt want to be led by somebody else in prayer.12io4j2w90
 
T

timbo47

EOG Enthusiast
Re: DID CORSO JUST SNEAK IN AN 'F' BOMB?

Cut Lee a break....just ate a little bad grass.......be as good as new after a coffee enema.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
Re: DID CORSO JUST SNEAK IN AN 'F' BOMB?

Never on the radio, but I remember labeling a radio station here in Las Vegas "a Mickey Mouse operation" when I did not realize the mikes were on.

Whooops!

I also remember guests Alan Boston and Davey Haba using some spicy language and being reprimanded for what they said.

Last night, we needed to use the seven-second delay when OSUCOWBOYS responded to a joke from Cassius Clay by saying, "Shit, that was funny."
 
F

Factorial

2
Re: DID CORSO JUST SNEAK IN AN 'F' BOMB?

Viejo Dinosaur said:
JK...you ever drop an F bomb on the radio? Or something similar?
Click to expand...

JK is a pro and I would hight doubt he has, even though, OSU dropped a "sh*t" last night.

JK... I understand your stance, that being said, Corso brings something unique to the show that can't and will never be duplicated. Harry Carey was a train wreck late in his career, yet Cubs' broadcast have never been the same since he hung up the microphone. I'm surprised Corso is still around and is very rough at times when giving analysis on a games or topics, but he's still got that 'it factor' at the end of the show. Perhaps he needs to solely become the show's mascot! When a producer types up the rundown you can be sure that the one piece of gold he can count on week-in-and-week-out is Corso and his selection at the end of the show.
 
jimmythegreek

jimmythegreek

The opening odds start here
Re: DID CORSO JUST SNEAK IN AN 'F' BOMB?

I don't think I've ever seen youtube and other web outlets pick this up and post it any quicker :LMAO
 
F

Factorial

2
Re: DID CORSO JUST SNEAK IN AN 'F' BOMB?

jimmythegreek said:
I don't think I've ever seen youtube and other web outlets pick this up and post it any quicker :LMAO
Click to expand...

Imagine if the "Jimmy The Greek" lived in this day and age of Twitter and YouTube... his comments would have burned up the world wide web.

It's too bad and sad the way he plummeted from the good graces of the media. He was an icon as far as gamblers go, especially in the 80's. Even his cameo as a bookie in the dreadful 1981 film "Cannonball" couldn't derail "The Greek."

At least he has a voice again, on EOG.
 
Flamingo kid

Flamingo kid

Everybody's hands go UP!
Re: DID CORSO JUST SNEAK IN AN 'F' BOMB?

Gameday should be rated an 'adult' program. They should curse if they need to.
 
JAKEPEAVY21

JAKEPEAVY21

EOG Dedicated
Re: DID CORSO JUST SNEAK IN AN 'F' BOMB?

Corso is a legend..love the guy. Tend to agree with JK's take here though. The Gameday crew has to carry him and be on top of things when he is speaking in case he messes up. Even though he doesn't add much in terms of analysis anymore, like Factorial said, he has the"it" factor and he adds a lot of humor to the show.
 
waco

waco

EOG Dedicated
Re: DID CORSO JUST SNEAK IN AN 'F' BOMB?

I like him but this isnt the 1st time he screwed up. they will tell him dont let the door hit you in the ass when fans start calling espn complaining. hes like papa joe, they dont know when to retire till its too late
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
Re: DID CORSO JUST SNEAK IN AN 'F' BOMB?

Corso cannot speak more than one sentence at a time.

I like the guy but his time has passed.
 
Micelli

Micelli

2
Re: DID CORSO JUST SNEAK IN AN 'F' BOMB?

So tired of people being offended all the time. Its was hilarious, he puts on a good show and got caught up in the moment. Who doesn't drop an F bomb from time to time
 
Flamingo kid

Flamingo kid

Everybody's hands go UP!
Re: DID CORSO JUST SNEAK IN AN 'F' BOMB?

Micelli said:
So tired of people being offended all the time. Its was hilarious, he puts on a good show and got caught up in the moment. Who doesn't drop an F bomb from time to time
Click to expand...

I agree, these people act as if they'll lose viewership because an old man made a mistake and dropped an F.

To them, i would say CMON MAN!
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
Re: DID CORSO JUST SNEAK IN AN 'F' BOMB?

I'm not at all offended by the "f" bomb.

I'm offended by the lack of serious football insight.

Corso's a mental mess.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top