Viejo Dinosaur said: JK...you ever drop an F bomb on the radio? Or something similar? Click to expand...

Re: DID CORSO JUST SNEAK IN AN 'F' BOMB?JK is a pro and I would hight doubt he has, even though, OSU dropped a "sh*t" last night.JK... I understand your stance, that being said, Corso brings something unique to the show that can't and will never be duplicated. Harry Carey was a train wreck late in his career, yet Cubs' broadcast have never been the same since he hung up the microphone. I'm surprised Corso is still around and is very rough at times when giving analysis on a games or topics, but he's still got that 'it factor' at the end of the show. Perhaps he needs to solely become the show's mascot! When a producer types up the rundown you can be sure that the one piece of gold he can count on week-in-and-week-out is Corso and his selection at the end of the show.