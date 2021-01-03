Did Dave Wannstedt just put the kibosh...

...on the Washington Football team?

He quickly predicted that the "Washington Redskins", because of a lack of Eagles personnel would win the NFC Least.

Clarissa Thompson was thankfully quick to correct him

Incidentally, his best bet is Dallas over the NYG today.

Geez, the change to the no nickname football team was only made many months ago last year.
 
The Footballers are being bet as if they've already won the game.

From an opening number of Eagles -1 at Circa to the current price of the Footballers -6.5.

Hmmm...
 
Wannstedt didn't do it for me as an NFL head coach (he was more of a defensive coordinator) and he certainly lacks the "it" factor in his role as a football analyst.
 
