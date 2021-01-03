Did Dave Wannstedt just put the kibosh...

jimmythegreek
The opening odds start here
...on the Washington Football team?
He quickly predicted that the "Washington Redskins", because of a lack of Eagles personnel would win the NFC Least.
Clarissa Thompson was thankfully quick to correct him
Incidentally, his best bet is Dallas over the NYG today.
Geez, the change to the no nickname football team was only made many months ago last year.
