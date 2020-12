Agree on Score. Sometimes I get the feel like its Bodog/Bovada on there and before you know it they are going to switch off the square lines and give me the sharp numbers. I hate that you have to use the app and that they don't share their odds feed with oddsboom and whoever else aggregates them. I have about two bets worth left on them and forget to look at them a lot of the time. SBK also went from amazing numbers to lousy high hold numbers with just an app too, but they at least let their numbers go to oddsboom once in awhile. But both are pretty much for me at the point where I could either close them up or leave a bet or two there just in case I find an off number, otherwise they are a waste.