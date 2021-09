Beyond the stupidity in the NCAAF coaching realm, betting this (and winning) has become way more difficult in the last couple of years. Not sure if it's the transfer portal, quick hook on coaches or turbulence within the assistant coaching ranks but I've taken a "tread lightly" approach to the NCAAF card these last 2 weeks. Would've been a bloodbath today had I not. Need to recalibrate what is happening in this market.