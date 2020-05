Re: Did LeBron spray paint his own house?



Damn Runner, calm down brother. Let me ask a serious question, is your quality of life been affected so far? Do you think it will be?



I've always said if a man needs the "right" President in office to thrive you're probably fucked anyway, LOL.



I'm just amazed how seriously an election can affect people's life, how much hatred and anger it can bring out.



I didn't want Hillary in office but no chance would I allow her election to cast a shadow on my quality of life......



Dang it, I lost. Oh well, what time that Gator game come on again?



I'm worried some of you are going to physically make yourself sick from all this....... I hope not.