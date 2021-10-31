Did they cover?

Inglewood Sentinels (Calif.) quarterback Justyn Martin had quite a week, beginning with the four-star recruit’s commitment nod to the UCLA Bruins—over the likes of Michigan, USC and Oregon—and ending with a 13-touchdown performance on Friday that resulted in a 106-0 bludgeoning of rival Morningside (Calif.).

Yep: 13 and 106.

Martin’s performance created a statistical highlight reel that rivaled the record set by Cozad’s (Neb.) Arthur Smith, who tossed 15 TDs in 1921. And while we only have the whispers of yesteryear (via Google, of course) to picture that unreal QB clinic, Martin’s video-game-like performance and each aerial 6 was captured by amazed onlookers.



The 6-foot-4 slinger tied the California record (10) before halftime, and surpassed it in third.