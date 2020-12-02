Diem - digital coins coming very soon

Moving money around the world should be as easy and cheap as sending a message. No matter where you live, what you do, or how much you earn. The Diem payment system will be accessible to anyone with an entry-level smartphone and data connectivity. Diem transactions are quick and easy, no matter where you are sending, or spending, your money. The Diem network is built on blockchain technology and designed with security in mind. The group plans to issue a stablecoin -- a digital currency pegged to an outside asset -- that’s tied to the U.S. dollar. Later, Diem may pursue additional fiat-based cryptocurrencies