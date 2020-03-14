Differences between a PUBLIC health emergency declaration vs a NATIONAL health emergency declaration

Foresthill
EOG Senior Member
Also if you aren't aware, there is a HUGE difference between a low level bureaucrat declaring a "public health emergency" and Presidential declaration of a "national health emergency".
The Secretary of Health and Human Services declares public health emergencies, and can be directed to do so by the President of the United States.
From a story by David Werner at Nation & World News:
"Technically, the declaration of a public health emergency comes from the secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The president can direct the department to declare one."
"Such declarations can pertain to the entire country or to a specific state."
"Public health emergency declarations ease certain laws and regulations to make it easier to address the emergency and allow some federal grant money to flow toward addressing the emergency."
"A public health emergency is a lesser event than a national emergency, which triggers a rapid outlay of federal money to address the emergency. National emergencies also give great power to the president, allowing the president to do things such as activate the National Guard."