Dink Talk Podcast

Dink is dropping his new podcast, “Dink Talk” on Spotify and Anchor FM.
I’m sure there are many here who respect his gambling opinions and insights.
Also, he knows some very sharp gamblers who hopefully will join him on future episodes of the show.
Hopefully JK will make an appearance.
See link below.
https://open.spotify.com/show/58GTwDvjBccY5G84tLK5nS?si=3WF74Yw3SSeUA2HTfWGY5w&dl_branch=1
