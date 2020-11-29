Disgraceful!!!

Look at this play. This might be the easiest Red Card in Soccer History! NO ONE disputes it. Except for the Orlando players. As bad as this was the reaction of #11 and Nani was even worse. If they did this IN ANY OTHER SPORT THEY ARE INSTANTLY EJECTED! AS THEY SHOULD! If someone did to me what they did they would be watching the rest of the game from the bench or locker room.This is not just an MLS issue - it is the same with every other soccer league. It must be stopped ASAP