Do pitchers just not want to pitch this year?

5 scratches yesterday, including 2 at the last minute: DeGrom, Junis, Montas, Chatwood, Kikuchi.
I'm used to maybe 2-3 late scratches in a week, if that.
Are managers just looking at this as kind of a lost season and being super cautious, or are the pitchers themselves asking off?
Either way, it's a nightmare for the books and for totals bettors.
