Do pitchers just not want to pitch this year?

5 scratches yesterday, including 2 at the last minute: DeGrom, Junis, Montas, Chatwood, Kikuchi.

I'm used to maybe 2-3 late scratches in a week, if that.

Are managers just looking at this as kind of a lost season and being super cautious, or are the pitchers themselves asking off?

Either way, it's a nightmare for the books and for totals bettors.
 
Could make the thread title "do players just not want to play this year". I'm sure some want to play. But that number is well under 100%. What has the NFL had, 65 defections so far? It's just like exhibition games. Hard to bet if you don't believe everyone wants to be there.
 
