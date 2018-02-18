Do Something! Enough is Enough!

There was a good piece on the CBS Sunday Morning show today.

The students from Florida are in the process of organizing a march on Washington to motivate political action to make schools safer.

Are the congressman and Senators that afraid of the NRA that they will never propose effective legislation to eliminate automatic weapons?

The show expressed the opinion that this is a different America than it was 250 years ago and the founding fathers would have changed the constitution if they felt it was hurting America.
 
The opinion expressed on the show was that current laws are ineffective.
Which is why banning guns is senseless. If someone wants to shoot up a school, a security guard or metal detectors won’t deter that person. Sad perspective of our society today.
 
The opinion expressed on the show was that current laws are ineffective.
Ok, lucky for the rest of us we live in the real world, there has been no significant change in gun laws from any of the many, many, previous mass shootings, thinking this time is different is just silly.

Those 17 students are not more important than the 59 in vegas, or the 50 in that florida gay nightclub, or the ones in CA, TX, CO, newton, etc. Do we need to do something...no we dont.
 
Ok, lucky for the rest of us we live in the real world, there has been no significant change in gun laws from any of the many, many, previous mass shootings, thinking this time is different is just silly.

Those 17 students are not more important than the 59 in vegas, or the 50 in that florida gay nightclub, or the ones in CA, TX, CO, newton, etc. Do we need to do something...no we dont.
No, I didn't get that feeling that the students in Florida felt they were more important than anybody else -just that they felt it is time to do something. To make America safer from the threat of mass violence by marching on Washington and promoting their cause of safety for all Americans from being victims of mass shootings.
 
No, I didn't get that feeling that the students in Florida felt they were more important than anybody else -just that they felt it is time to do something. To make America safer from the threat of mass violence by marching on Washington and promoting their cause of safety for all Americans from being victims of mass shootings.
Plausible making these types of guns harder to get has the next mass tragedy at a school being kids run down by a Uhaul truck that kills more.

Why not focus on the underlining problem, which is a combination of mental illness and bullying? Most of the kids I've seen give interviews said the kid was actively shunned by most of the school.

Granted this issue is tougher to tackle and fix than 'wah ban guns'....
 
Plausible making these types of guns harder to get has the next mass tragedy at a school being kids run down by a Uhaul truck that kills more.

Why not focus on the underlining problem, which is a combination of mental illness and bullying? Most of the kids I've seen give interviews said the kid was actively shunned by most of the school.

Granted this issue is tougher to tackle and fix than 'wah ban guns'....
I agree with your point. There are a lot of variables and issues. My personal opinion is that the problem is not going to go away and it is going to get exponentially worse.
 
The store owners in Ferguson who had AR-15s somehow avoided their businesses being completely destroyed by a 'fluke' riot.
 
MrTop

Plausible making these types of guns harder to get has the next mass tragedy at a school being kids run down by a Uhaul truck that kills more.

Why not focus on the underlining problem, which is a combination of mental illness and bullying? Most of the kids I've seen give interviews said the kid was actively shunned by most of the school.

Granted this issue is tougher to tackle and fix than 'wah ban guns'....
stop making video games could be a start
 
If this stat is true, it literally kills the argument.

It means our violence problem is thanks to inner city blacks, which we'd all have to finally do something about, right?

...right?
 
billysink

If this stat is true, it literally kills the argument.

It means our violence problem is thanks to inner city blacks, which we'd all have to finally do something about, right?

...right?
Tell that to the black guys that shot up Sandy Hook, Columbine, The Mandalay, Parkland
 
Tell that to the black guys that shot up Sandy Hook, Columbine, The Mandalay, Parkland
wow no shit a country that is 70% white has mostly white killers

was it a white guy that gunned down 5 cops or executed 2 cops in a car or shot up San Bernadino, did white guys kill thousands of people on 9/11
 
Ok, lucky for the rest of us we live in the real world, there has been no significant change in gun laws from any of the many, many, previous mass shootings, thinking this time is different is just silly.

Those 17 students are not more important than the 59 in vegas, or the 50 in that florida gay nightclub, or the ones in CA, TX, CO, newton, etc. Do we need to do something...no we dont.
A significant change was made by Trump Feb 2017. He passed a law making it easier for mentally ill persons consumed with hate to purchase an AR-15 with bumpstops. This new law plays right into the hands of Merlin.
 
A significant change was made by Trump Feb 2017. He passed a law making it easier for mentally ill persons consumed with hate to purchase an AR-15 with bumpstops. This new law plays right into the hands of Merlin.
Bumpstops :LMAO

Runner is so stupid. Trump passed a law on his own? LOL.
 
billysink

wow no shit a country that is 70% white has mostly white killers

was it a white guy that gunned down 5 cops or executed 2 cops in a car or shot up San Bernadino, did white guys kill thousands of people on 9/11
Inner city blacks did all that shit. Mostly Baltimore guys I think.
 
fake news
Merlin plug your ears it wasn't fake news. The facts are documented. In 2017 because of the actions of an illegitimate President, it became easier for the mentally ill to purchase AR-15. Its a fact. Don't let Hobby's false comments distract you.

I'll say Trump is protecting a foreign hostile adversary "Russia" and Hobby will say fake news. Don't listen to Hobby.
 
Inner city blacks did all that shit. Mostly Baltimore guys I think.
if all the black folk in America disappeared America would be exponentially safer

do with that factual info what you will

The NBA and NFL would suffer, otherwise I think we'd survive.
 
if all the black folk in America disappeared America would be exponentially safer

do with that factual info what you will

The NBA and NFL would suffer, otherwise I think we'd survive.
So do you think America would be better if it was more like Russia? Very little black folk in Russia.
 
billysink

if all the black folk in America disappeared America would be exponentially safer

do with that factual info what you will

The NBA and NFL would suffer, otherwise I think we'd survive.
Nope

People would just label some one else to be scared of, segregate them, then live in fear of them.

It's the American way.
 
Russia isn't very free, so no. Would our country be better off with significantly less crime and poverty and people on welfare? yes.
Duh! So would the world. More Whites in America on welfare and suffering from poverty than any other race.
 
Nope

People would just label some one else to be scared of, segregate them, then live in fear of them.

It's the American way.
ya, maybe we'll start fearing Asians, who commit less violent crime than whites, are smarter than whites, are richer than whites, etc.

Certainly sounds logical.
 
Runner, Javy wants to get rid of blacks and replace them with whites, just like his orange racist pig hero
we can replace them with Asians if you prefer. As I just mentioned, they commit less violent crime than whites, are smarter than whites, and are wealthier than whites.

Odd that I'm a white supremacist and I admit those things. It's almost as if facts can't be racist.
 
kane

if all the black folk in America disappeared America would be exponentially safer

do with that factual info what you will

The NBA and NFL would suffer, otherwise I think we'd survive.
We should replace all the blacks with people from Norway, and who cares if sports would suck
 
Nice deflection, but you didn't answer my question about your obsession with Runner
He is so obsessed that he trafficked the same lies about me from 2 different accounts.

Remember the one where he talk to JK and I was going to get Banned. Lol. Ironicly Ronaldo the rat got banned.
 
