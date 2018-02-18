Do Something! Enough is Enough!

There was a good piece on the CBS Sunday Morning show today.
The students from Florida are in the process of organizing a march on Washington to motivate political action to make schools safer.
Are the congressman and Senators that afraid of the NRA that they will never propose effective legislation to eliminate automatic weapons?
The show expressed the opinion that this is a different America than it was 250 years ago and the founding fathers would have changed the constitution if they felt it was hurting America.
