Do you collect sports cards?

Alldaycapper34
EOG Enthusiast
I went into a card shop yesterday with my daughter as a new set of Pokémon just came out. She collects them with friends in the neighborhood.
The cash register was 8 deep with customers. Guy asks about the new football cards that come out Friday. Shop owner says they’ll be around $1200/box. Are you freaking kidding me?
Long gone are the days of 3 packs for a buck.
The cash register was 8 deep with customers. Guy asks about the new football cards that come out Friday. Shop owner says they’ll be around $1200/box. Are you freaking kidding me?
Long gone are the days of 3 packs for a buck.