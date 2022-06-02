Do you collect sports cards?

I went into a card shop yesterday with my daughter as a new set of Pokémon just came out. She collects them with friends in the neighborhood.

The cash register was 8 deep with customers. Guy asks about the new football cards that come out Friday. Shop owner says they’ll be around $1200/box. Are you freaking kidding me?

Long gone are the days of 3 packs for a buck.
 
at the drug store when I was a kid, they had a machine, you would put a nickel in, and out would come about 5-7 cards. I collected the entire 1974 topps baseball series from that thing.
 
