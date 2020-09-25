Do you want to whiten your teeth with activated carbon?

Humans have been harnessing the power of activated charcoal, also known as activated carbon, for millennia.Ancient Egyptians used carbon to smelt ore and create bronze. The Phoenicians would char the inside of barrels used to store water, leveraging carbon’s antiseptic properties. Hippocrates, the father of medicine, used carbon to treat a variety of ailments and diseases. In 1794, the British began using carbon to make sugar white (raw sugar is actually brown). In 1883, a French chemist proved charcoal was great for absorbing ingested poisons. During World War I, activated charcoal was used to create gas masks. Today, it’s found in nearly every hospital and social influencers are raving about its teeth whitening properties. carbon powder

Activated charcoal does have some great benefits, like water filtration (it traps impurities and harmful substances) and detoxing the digestive system (it can absorb toxins and poisons). That’s why it’s found in the water purifier you bring backpacking and why hospitals keep it on hand.​

Its activated charcoal’s purification and absorbent qualities that has people exploring its homeopathic properties—even when it comes to teeth whitening.Many over-the-counter teeth whiteners contain harsh chemicals. So, the idea of a natural tooth whitener is very appealing.​

Head to your local natural foods store and you can get a bottle of teeth whitening activated charcoal. The packaging will tell you that activated charcoal can absorb harmful mouth bacteria, toxins, and remove stains from your teeth. The kind of stuff that gets there from drinking coffee, tea, and red wine. The idea is that once you use it, you’ll have lovely white teeth.​

