Dodging the Boot advice needed

READY FREDDY
A Wheelbarrow for my Balls
Sports betting goes live tomorrow, in my home state of TN.
draftkings
fan duel
bet MGM
action 247 . a TN based outfit
are the only approved providers at the moment.
Will be heavy juice for at least one year, because of lottery tax law.
Online only, no brick and mortar places to bet.
