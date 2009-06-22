DOES ANYONE ELSE MISS THE PIONEER DAYS OF THIS INDUSTRY?

I miss the pioneer days when the majority of sports books didn't have Don Best.
I miss the Jay Cohen's of our industry, who sacrificed a decade of his life because he believed that Internet gambling was not ILLEGAL IN ANTIGUA!
I miss Roger (the linesmaker), I miss Billy Scott, I miss Jessica, Simon and Henry too...
The glory moments have gone by so swiftly and all we have left are memories and today...
THE SHRINK
