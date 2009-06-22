DOES ANYONE ELSE MISS THE PIONEER DAYS OF THIS INDUSTRY?

THE SHRINK

1
I miss the pioneer days when the majority of sports books didn't have Don Best.

I miss the Jay Cohen's of our industry, who sacrificed a decade of his life because he believed that Internet gambling was not ILLEGAL IN ANTIGUA!

I miss Roger (the linesmaker), I miss Billy Scott, I miss Jessica, Simon and Henry too...

The glory moments have gone by so swiftly and all we have left are memories and today...

THE SHRINK
 
Flamingo kid

Everybody's hands go UP!
Re: DOES ANYONE ELSE MISS THE PIONEER DAYS OF THIS INDUSTRY?

Didn't books used to pay the players back in the day also?
 
MonaLisa

2
Re: DOES ANYONE ELSE MISS THE PIONEER DAYS OF THIS INDUSTRY?

Shrink, will you write a book when its all said and done?
 
trytrytry

All I do is trytrytry
Re: DOES ANYONE ELSE MISS THE PIONEER DAYS OF THIS INDUSTRY?

well i dont miss paying $97 to join ESB (Dennis Atatyia sp?) and then a few years later getting stiffed by them but yea there was a certain charm in the early days!
 
railbird

EOG Master
Re: DOES ANYONE ELSE MISS THE PIONEER DAYS OF THIS INDUSTRY?

I miss Canbet and Bowmans.

Do you think it can ever come back? I dont like what we are left with, I wish someone had some balls and would step up as far as offerings. I wish the Costa Rica based books had the class that the Europeans have.
 
L

EOG Enthusiast
Re: DOES ANYONE ELSE MISS THE PIONEER DAYS OF THIS INDUSTRY?

Going back to 1997 up to about five years ago...

The person I miss the most was the Director of Marketing for PlanetPinnacle
aka Pinnacle.

His name is Javier. He is one of the most honest people I ever had the pleasure to know.
 
rainbow

EOG Master
Re: DOES ANYONE ELSE MISS THE PIONEER DAYS OF THIS INDUSTRY?

I will always MISS the PIONEER days, I can remember when Roger was working with Skip at the GRANDE, I partied with him a many days, he never would let me buy him a drink. I MISS them days all the time, nothing was better than those days...............
 
Willy Loman

2
Re: DOES ANYONE ELSE MISS THE PIONEER DAYS OF THIS INDUSTRY?

A point in time that is gone. But we can certainly savor the memories.
 
M

EOG Addicted
Re: DOES ANYONE ELSE MISS THE PIONEER DAYS OF THIS INDUSTRY?

not quite that far back, but i miss neteller
 
Pickandwin2

EOG Dedicated
Re: DOES ANYONE ELSE MISS THE PIONEER DAYS OF THIS INDUSTRY?

yes, I miss the days of Margarita Island :smoking2:
 
Viejo Dinosaur

EOG Master
Re: DOES ANYONE ELSE MISS THE PIONEER DAYS OF THIS INDUSTRY?

Rainbow....PM me and identify yourself...Roger was a great friend and ex-roomate of mine...:cheers
 
Viejo Dinosaur

EOG Master
Re: DOES ANYONE ELSE MISS THE PIONEER DAYS OF THIS INDUSTRY?

I am thinking about it some...our group at CRIS started offshore in the Dominican Republic in 1987 before everyone went to Costa Rica...was involved in the big gambling bust where 13 of us went to 6 different prisons in 40 days, right after the big guy from CRIS went on 60 Minutes..

I enjoyed the prehistoric days and have hundreds of stories to tell....some of which would surprise many including the SHRINK!!!:cheers
 
G

gofur876

EOG Addicted
Re: DOES ANYONE ELSE MISS THE PIONEER DAYS OF THIS INDUSTRY?

Those "glory days" in 1988 & 89 weren't always THAT great for the players. MANY stiffo books. 4 of us playing individually got stiffed enough so that I quit for 10 yrs. Pain in the ass, but also finding a "local" and having to sweat every Tues. was no fun either. Nostalgia has 20/20, factually the industry is much better now. AS for LV, I miss CD & Castaways.
 
Viejo Dinosaur

EOG Master
Re: DOES ANYONE ELSE MISS THE PIONEER DAYS OF THIS INDUSTRY?

During the late 80's, we had LVegas books calling us for the numbers and the moves...the days of no internet...

Phones rang constantly from 8AM to 9AM and again from 3PM to 5:30PM and then we closed...if you wanted a late game, you had better get it before closing...and as clerks, which were 80% American, you had better catch the changes that were being yelled out constantly....
 
rainbow

EOG Master
Re: DOES ANYONE ELSE MISS THE PIONEER DAYS OF THIS INDUSTRY?

How is Oscar doing? whenever I needed to get good lunch meat I always went to Oscar for it.... I worked for Mickey Wheels, ZZ CREAME knows me from there................
 
Mammon

EOG Master
Re: DOES ANYONE ELSE MISS THE PIONEER DAYS OF THIS INDUSTRY?

I miss when golden boy Flynn and his family stiffed all at Dial a bet. I guess it still worked out for Mick but Pops finally got busted.
 
H

EOG Senior Member
Re: DOES ANYONE ELSE MISS THE PIONEER DAYS OF THIS INDUSTRY?

Rainbow, is this the same D, that moved money for all the giants in the streets?

All these articles by Art Manteris,etc..saying today's scene is better, just is not true for the vast majority of former movers, middlers, office folks, wiseguys that also lived off other's playbooks, and most importantly the elite level followers, whom had an edge in non-proliferated information, the local information and movement relays of which they could be anywhere from a few strategic seconds to a mere minute to even hours and/or days ahead of the other sharps and the public to coming plays and moves. An entire cottage industry was largely jettisoned via LV's hardline stance on professional activity, it's labor forces, loose network affiliations, and thus also America's largest BMs and Offices needing to head Offshore.

What ever became of Brant's doors being kicked in two years ago.

Artie B now just a retired man shooting pool?

Jig was US Steel..Carnegie..my relatives left absolutely sick figures on the books.
 
K

2
Re: DOES ANYONE ELSE MISS THE PIONEER DAYS OF THIS INDUSTRY?

<<<<< YAWN >>>>>>

I miss "Darkness on the edge of town" also ....





I think I still have an intertops account ...
 
C

EOG Member
Re: DOES ANYONE ELSE MISS THE PIONEER DAYS OF THIS INDUSTRY?

I miss that when people picked up the phone to make a play they could pay when they lost in a timely manner. Not call the bank and make a chargeback like they are able to do today. Whatever happen to morals and doing what was right. Very few deals anymore finish with a handshake that is worthwhile.

Wow Margarita Island now those were definitely the days...

Rainbow send me a PM with an email or get mine from your boss
 
The Devil

EOG Master
Re: DOES ANYONE ELSE MISS THE PIONEER DAYS OF THIS INDUSTRY?

Hey big guy hows it going........gimme a call when you get a chance.....
 
C

EOG Member
Re: DOES ANYONE ELSE MISS THE PIONEER DAYS OF THIS INDUSTRY?

Devil,
Shrink has my number. Or you can shoot me an email with yours, new phone, new number, you know the drill...
 
wrigley

2
Re: DOES ANYONE ELSE MISS THE PIONEER DAYS OF THIS INDUSTRY?

Thats the game called life here today gone Tommorow, Sometimes it would be good to go back to the days of no internet seem like a better world back then to me. Eveyone is so much in a hurry these days.
 
ZZ CREAM

EOG Master
Re: DOES ANYONE ELSE MISS THE PIONEER DAYS OF THIS INDUSTRY?

Some of the supervisors were especially stubborn too, out 200 bucks in the small store while the big store was out 10 times that to a side. I recall having to convince some to move their number.......................:cheers!

Oscar's gone too RB. I miss him!

I never did find out if Roger could outdrink me Ken, we always ended up having to go back to work before finding out........LOL!

Remember Roger always taking two girls home from Manolo's, Tiny?

So when he was done they'd have someone to talk to.

P.S. What happened to Billy Scott?
 
rainbow

EOG Master
Re: DOES ANYONE ELSE MISS THE PIONEER DAYS OF THIS INDUSTRY?

Thats her........
 
rainbow

EOG Master
Re: DOES ANYONE ELSE MISS THE PIONEER DAYS OF THIS INDUSTRY?

Sorry to hear about Oscar.......
 
S

EOG Enthusiast
Re: DOES ANYONE ELSE MISS THE PIONEER DAYS OF THIS INDUSTRY?

If it'll make you feel any better (PROBALLY not) you'll not the only fool who paid that $97 sign-up fee. Luckily I never got stiff but wait a minute I NEVER won there.
 
D

EOG Member
Re: DOES ANYONE ELSE MISS THE PIONEER DAYS OF THIS INDUSTRY?

How about Don best download with good ol MS DOS format...............

I remember going to Bill Scotts office in the upstairs when he had like 12 female clerks............ I use to play volleyball with Jessica down on the beach @ Royal Antiguan......use to live couple of houses over up on 'Mob hill' from caribs old shop they ran out of the house.

Went onto curacao when they were building the old TISS bldg. Use to work in the office right next to the infamous Sports Market/Aces, along with Gold Medal , royal and few others...........
 
D

EOG Member
Re: DOES ANYONE ELSE MISS THE PIONEER DAYS OF THIS INDUSTRY?

Dont feel bad shop i worked at use to charge 100 membership. of course we paid unlike ESB.
 
munson15

I want winners...
Re: DOES ANYONE ELSE MISS THE PIONEER DAYS OF THIS INDUSTRY?

I'll buy the first copy, Dino. You guys had balls back in the day, balls and lots of great ideas.:cheers
 
Jeff Jones

2
Re: DOES ANYONE ELSE MISS THE PIONEER DAYS OF THIS INDUSTRY?

I don't know when the Pioneer Days were, but I suspect they were when EOG posters were sending deposits to offshore books.

Call me crazy.
 
H

EOG Senior Member
Re: DOES ANYONE ELSE MISS THE PIONEER DAYS OF THIS INDUSTRY?

Devil, Chester, Rainbow, ViejoDino, ZZ, mi familia had dealings and accounts with all of you..and many many others in all corners of the US and abroad.

I miss those industry heydays greatly..a "having the best of it" that no longer exists.
 
The Devil

EOG Master
Re: DOES ANYONE ELSE MISS THE PIONEER DAYS OF THIS INDUSTRY?

Viejo, so you were on the plane with my old clerk from whitestone.....Monte (Chip, Harry)
 
H

EOG Senior Member
Re: DOES ANYONE ELSE MISS THE PIONEER DAYS OF THIS INDUSTRY?

Devil, you and Monte used to handle plenty of action.

The whole mention of clerks in terms of the industry's heyday, makes me think of former office overheads in the days of landlines, Merlins, early cell phones,etc..

My father and uncles and some other relatives had been known to pay quite a few strategic office's clerks for info, and/or free-roll clerks and/or runners, in keeping their phone calls motivated and timely.

Smart-marks like Dickie, Herbie, Pittsburgh Jack, Jig, Bagel, Donut, Tiger, Frankie, Artie, Lunatic, Kosher, Cowboy, BW, Buzzard, Buddy, Larry, Terry, Richard, Chuck, Chip, BB, Doc, Lem, Tomato, Vera, Martin, Sam Brown, The Crab, Chuck Shaupp, Buddy Othic, Jammie Thompson, Bob Martin, Vic Salerno, Sonny Reizner, Harry Gordon, Doyle/Dewey/Chip, Blackie, and many more..

Didn't usually wind up on your sheets for free, even if they themselves were often daily calls made or recieved, and the plays given freely or not..it still took 2K to 3K plus monthy phone bills, and plenty of overhead to stay current and connected pre Computers, Don Best,etc..

An somewhat equivalent of this past decade's CR clerks sneaking email playlists and account passwords before more sophisticated security measures were in place for many sites..I'm not up to speed on the clerk/worker-ant scams of the current day..I'm sure they're aplenty as always.
 
