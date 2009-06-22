Re: DOES ANYONE ELSE MISS THE PIONEER DAYS OF THIS INDUSTRY?



Devil, you and Monte used to handle plenty of action.



The whole mention of clerks in terms of the industry's heyday, makes me think of former office overheads in the days of landlines, Merlins, early cell phones,etc..



My father and uncles and some other relatives had been known to pay quite a few strategic office's clerks for info, and/or free-roll clerks and/or runners, in keeping their phone calls motivated and timely.



Smart-marks like Dickie, Herbie, Pittsburgh Jack, Jig, Bagel, Donut, Tiger, Frankie, Artie, Lunatic, Kosher, Cowboy, BW, Buzzard, Buddy, Larry, Terry, Richard, Chuck, Chip, BB, Doc, Lem, Tomato, Vera, Martin, Sam Brown, The Crab, Chuck Shaupp, Buddy Othic, Jammie Thompson, Bob Martin, Vic Salerno, Sonny Reizner, Harry Gordon, Doyle/Dewey/Chip, Blackie, and many more..



Didn't usually wind up on your sheets for free, even if they themselves were often daily calls made or recieved, and the plays given freely or not..it still took 2K to 3K plus monthy phone bills, and plenty of overhead to stay current and connected pre Computers, Don Best,etc..



An somewhat equivalent of this past decade's CR clerks sneaking email playlists and account passwords before more sophisticated security measures were in place for many sites..I'm not up to speed on the clerk/worker-ant scams of the current day..I'm sure they're aplenty as always.