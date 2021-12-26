Does Georgia win the national championship?

Think the winner of Georgia Michigan does. Losing Minchie was a big blow,Georgia would be more focused. Rematches usually go to the revenger. Imagine if Alabama does it again after almost losing to Auburn in ot, and after losing Matt Jones, Waddle, DeVonta Smith, Najee Harris, Patrick Surtain, to the pros. SEC in bowl games usually reflect the strength of the conference with Missouri losing to Army and Florida losing to UCF(cinn conf).Auburn vs Houston tuesday(cinn conf)could be a preview.