Does the NFL go to a "regional bubble"?

Is there an area of the country that the NFL could keep all 32 teams and play it's season?

It would have to have multiple football fields of NFL quality.

My first thought is Los Angeles, USC, UCLA,, San Diego St.

Another area would be Arizona.

Arizona St, Arizona, Arizona Cardinals.

This would be seven sites

Games on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

Keeping everything in good weather situations and would require little travel (short flights).

I think if they get into situations of having to cancel games make it impossible to make them up unlike baseaball.
 
DFW would be the perfect fit. Jerry's World, TCU, SMU, NTU, Toyota Stadium, Cotton Bowl, Allen high school. I think they even played a bowl game in Rangers stadium.

