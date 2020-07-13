dogs can get the flu

Texas dog first animal in state confirmed to have coronavirus https://trib.al/VMSuyUm
The dog is one of 12 animals in the US — including one lion and one tiger — to test positive for COVID-19, according to the US Department of Agriculture. The animals mainly got sick after coming into close contact with people who had the virus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
