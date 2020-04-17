Donald John Trump is the greatest leader in the history of civilization.

His legacy will make Washington, Lincoln, Churchill and Thatcher look like small-town school board members.



He is literally God's Chosen One. On November 8, 2016 the mighty hand of God himself descended from Heaven and pulled just enough levers in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan to elect our Dear Leader as a +350 dog. Can't you fucking libtards see this?? It was absolutely Divine Intervention.



Now our great nation faces the greatest threat to it's existence since World War II. Fortunately, we have a Lion in the White House steering us to victory with a steady hand and a perfect plan to combat this insidious enemy. Bigly.



Despite this, the forces of Satan will rise up and defeat our Dear Leader at the ballot box this coming November, but fear not... He'll simply dissolve Congress, suspend the Constitution and appoint himself to a lifetime term as President. Upon his death, he will appoint Jared Kushner to a lifetime term as his rightful successor, and the winning will continue.



He will then ascend into Heaven where he will take his seat as part of an expanded Trinity with the Lord our God, his Son Jesus, the Holy Spirit, and Dave Scandaliato.



He will rain fire and brimstone from Heaven upon all Muslim countries, the entire African continent, and any other country carrying a trade surplus with the United States.



Finally, he will return to Earth in human form to lead his Chosen People, the Huntington Beach Lifeguards, over the treacherous San Gabriel Mountains to a lush new land of milk and honey where he will reign over his flock for eternity.



So it is written, Amen.