Don't forget to bet against black coaches

Most are quota hires. Shaw at Stanford miss the cover by 3tds yesterday, E Mich come up lame. The staff at Colorado sucks, fade them 2nd half vs battling Rams, check team websites for other black coaches to fade if you want to earn.
Most are quota hires. Shaw at Stanford miss the cover by 3tds yesterday, E Mich come up lame. The staff at Colorado sucks, fade them 2nd half vs battling Rams, check team websites for other black coaches to fade if you want to earn.
Clearly it's a troll thread, otherwise Rail would keep it under his hat and make a fortune. Why educate people on this incredible discovery? Bet it quietly, doesn't make sense to give this kind of key information away!
:cheers
Almost comical posters still bite after all these years.
Most are quota hires. Shaw at Stanford miss the cover by 3tds yesterday, E Mich come up lame. The staff at Colorado sucks, fade them 2nd half vs battling Rams, check team websites for other black coaches to fade if you want to earn.
I'm going to bet on Charlie Strong in the Louisville game tomorrow. Oh wait he's coaching against Joker Phillips who's black too. How do you pick in a game between two black head coaches.
Also Chip Kelly kind of blew the massive lead he had, up like 50 halfway through the second quarter. Do you think white coaches are weak and undependable. Saban is dependable but he's Croatian. Should I only bet on coaches who are originally from the former Yugoslavia. This shit is confusing.