Don't forget to bet against black coaches

railbird

railbird

EOG Master
#1
#1
Most are quota hires. Shaw at Stanford miss the cover by 3tds yesterday, E Mich come up lame. The staff at Colorado sucks, fade them 2nd half vs battling Rams, check team websites for other black coaches to fade if you want to earn.
 
railbird

railbird

EOG Master
#2
#2
Re: Dont forget to bet against black coaches

Re: Dont forget to bet against black coaches

BTW, Im not racist I have many black freinds, and some even agree with me to fade them.
 
railbird

railbird

EOG Master
#4
#4
Re: Dont forget to bet against black coaches

Re: Dont forget to bet against black coaches

serious? well the results dont lie. Call me racist but you cant argue with the facts, and their is some good black coaches like I thought Arthur Ashe was a nice tennis coach for us davis cup.
 
railbird

railbird

EOG Master
#5
#5
Re: Dont forget to bet against black coaches

Re: Dont forget to bet against black coaches

but if you want to win, this is a good way, not popular but you will win.
 
I8Ahorse

I8Ahorse

EOG Addicted
#6
#6
Re: Dont forget to bet against black coaches

Re: Dont forget to bet against black coaches

Do you have an actual w/l numbers on teams with Black coaches?
 
railbird

railbird

EOG Master
#7
#7
Re: Dont forget to bet against black coaches

Re: Dont forget to bet against black coaches

Billy Walters does this I think. data mining his plays Im sure he does.
 
railbird

railbird

EOG Master
#8
#8
Re: Dont forget to bet against black coaches

Re: Dont forget to bet against black coaches

rollthemoney said:
Do you have an actual w/l numbers on teams with Black coaches?
Click to expand...
dont feel like researching right now, but go to the teams that are in last place in their confrence and thats where you will find them
 
railbird

railbird

EOG Master
#11
#11
Re: Dont forget to bet against black coaches

Re: Dont forget to bet against black coaches

do some research for me kinger, Ive already done it but its not free, I aint nobodys gopher boy, be glad Im helping people.
 
J

joeybagadonuts

Guest
#12
#12
Re: Dont forget to bet against black coaches

Re: Dont forget to bet against black coaches

Don't forget to bet against racist midgets bible beaters.

Of course it's conjecture, Rail has no clue what he is talking about as usual.
 
Bushay

Bushay

NHL Expert
#13
#13
Re: Dont forget to bet against black coaches

Re: Dont forget to bet against black coaches

Blacks have a hard time scoring great seats to sporting events.

Fact or fiction?
 
railbird

railbird

EOG Master
#14
#14
Re: Dont forget to bet against black coaches

Re: Dont forget to bet against black coaches

suit yourselfs , you fukkin guys want to lose, I forgot.
 
railbird

railbird

EOG Master
#15
#15
Re: Dont forget to bet against black coaches

Re: Dont forget to bet against black coaches

Bushay said:
Blacks have a hard time scoring great seats to sporting events.

Fact or fiction?
Click to expand...
No, they print them and sale them to people like you so you get fukked over. But you got what you deserve imo.
 
railbird

railbird

EOG Master
#16
#16
Re: Dont forget to bet against black coaches

Re: Dont forget to bet against black coaches

Joey bag a shit must be getting crushed today:LMAO
 
Bushay

Bushay

NHL Expert
#17
#17
Re: Dont forget to bet against black coaches

Re: Dont forget to bet against black coaches

railbird said:
No, they print them and sale them to people like you so you get fukked over. But you got what you deserve imo.
Click to expand...

Seems you've replied in some sort of code I've yet been able to decifer.

Run another version by me if you would?
 
T

tripp

EOG Master
#23
#23
Re: Dont forget to bet against black coaches

Re: Dont forget to bet against black coaches

railbird said:
Most are quota hires. Shaw at Stanford miss the cover by 3tds yesterday, E Mich come up lame. The staff at Colorado sucks, fade them 2nd half vs battling Rams, check team websites for other black coaches to fade if you want to earn.
Click to expand...
dont really agree with the blanket fade black coaches theory, but thanks for the colorado st winner. followed there and looking easy at this point
 
P

Patrick McIrish

OCCams raZOR
#26
#26
Re: Dont forget to bet against black coaches

Re: Dont forget to bet against black coaches

Clearly it's a troll thread, otherwise Rail would keep it under his hat and make a fortune. Why educate people on this incredible discovery? Bet it quietly, doesn't make sense to give this kind of key information away!


:cheers


Almost comical posters still bite after all these years.
 
Mr.Gin

Mr.Gin

1
#28
#28
Re: Dont forget to bet against black coaches

Re: Dont forget to bet against black coaches

railbird said:
BTW, Im not racist I have many black freinds, and some even agree with me to fade them.
Click to expand...
U know your racist when u say... I'm not racist I have many black friends :LMAO

U fckn clown. Hope u die a slow death :finger004
 
Viejo Dinosaur

Viejo Dinosaur

EOG Master
#29
#29
Re: Dont forget to bet against black coaches

Re: Dont forget to bet against black coaches

Ted Love said:
VD will be in here to talk about an unrelated Golf challenge from 1987 in 4..3...2....1
Click to expand...
Just thought I would talk about grown men living in Mom's basement that have no idea how to win at betting sports....:btj:
 
J

joeybagadonuts

Guest
#30
#30
Re: Dont forget to bet against black coaches

Re: Dont forget to bet against black coaches

tripp said:
dont really agree with the blanket fade black coaches theory, but thanks for the colorado st winner. followed there and looking easy at this point
Click to expand...
Did you thank him for the loser on south alabama?

:+clueless
 
Viejo Dinosaur

Viejo Dinosaur

EOG Master
#31
#31
Re: Dont forget to bet against black coaches

Re: Dont forget to bet against black coaches

Rail...how about just fading racial pricks like you and CK...just have to get your scumbag tout picks before they start the games.....:pop:
 
Viejo Dinosaur

Viejo Dinosaur

EOG Master
#32
#32
Re: Dont forget to bet against black coaches

Re: Dont forget to bet against black coaches

railbird said:
Most are quota hires. Shaw at Stanford miss the cover by 3tds yesterday, E Mich come up lame. The staff at Colorado sucks, fade them 2nd half vs battling Rams, check team websites for other black coaches to fade if you want to earn.
Click to expand...
In another thread Rail says play Colorado -147 in the second half....just a scumbag tout move playing both sides I think...:LMAO
 
railbird

railbird

EOG Master
#33
#33
Re: Dont forget to bet against black coaches

Re: Dont forget to bet against black coaches

Rich Rodriguez and Norm Chow are also fades
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
#34
#34
Re: Dont forget to bet against black coaches

Re: Dont forget to bet against black coaches

I think black coaches are disadvantaged by a lack of opportunities from years gone by and a lack of quality opportunities today.

Jim and John Harbaugh's father was a football coach while Lovie Smith's dad was a janitor.
 
LCD

LCD

2
#35
#35
Re: Dont forget to bet against black coaches

Re: Dont forget to bet against black coaches

I'm going to bet on Charlie Strong in the Louisville game tomorrow. Oh wait he's coaching against Joker Phillips who's black too. How do you pick in a game between two black head coaches.

Also Chip Kelly kind of blew the massive lead he had, up like 50 halfway through the second quarter. Do you think white coaches are weak and undependable. Saban is dependable but he's Croatian. Should I only bet on coaches who are originally from the former Yugoslavia. This shit is confusing.
 
railbird

railbird

EOG Master
#36
#36
Re: Dont forget to bet against black coaches

Re: Dont forget to bet against black coaches

John Kelly said:
I think black coaches are disadvantaged by a lack of opportunities from years gone by and a lack of quality opportunities today.

Jim and John Harbaugh's father was a football coach while Lovie Smith's dad was a janitor.
Click to expand...
This isnt a sociology class, we are trying to wins bets here at EOG.
 
LCD

LCD

2
#38
#38
Re: Dont forget to bet against black coaches

Re: Dont forget to bet against black coaches

Oh shit. Belichick is Croatian too. Fuck this I'm only betting Croatian-American coaches.
 
J

joeybagadonuts

Guest
#39
#39
Re: Dont forget to bet against black coaches

Re: Dont forget to bet against black coaches

Someone should track rail's advice in this thread.

I'm sure like 95% of what he says, it'll be proven wrong.

:lock:
 
M

MrTop

EOG Master
#40
#40
Re: Dont forget to bet against black coaches

Re: Dont forget to bet against black coaches

but ...dusty baker has the cincinnati reds up +19.10 units this year

I guess it does not work with baseball....


?????
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top