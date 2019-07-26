Don't forget to watch ENABLE (10 wins in a row, top horse in world) at ASCOT Saturday

The build up to one of the biggest races in world horse racing is well underway, and excitement is becoming feverish as Enable bids to make history. She can become the first horse to win the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe three times in a row at Longchamp on Sunday.



After the news last year from John Gosden that she was staying in training, Enable has lit up the 2019 flat season in a faultless campaign. Her race in the King George against Crystal Ocean was one for the ages and after a procession in the Yorkshire Oaks, she arrives in Paris this week having had the perfect preparation.



This is unlike last year, where she only had one race at Kempton to prepare for the Arc, which was not ideal in any circumstances. Yet, she still managed to hold off the late charge from Sea of Stars in a thriller, becoming the eighth horse to win two Arcs. This year, punters can see no other result apart from Enable creating history.



Horse racing’s endearing darling is a best price of 8/11 to write her name into racing immortality this Sunday. The daughter of Nathaniel has received 52% of all bets through the Oddschecker site for the race. Punters are piling into what they think is a great price for the superstar mare. Bidding to win her thirteenth race in a row, any hope of anything other than odds-on for her is long gone.



However, Betfred have decided to be generous and are offering 5/1 on Enable to win the Arc.



Her versatility with race tactics, heart and pure brilliance means it is proving tough for anyone to see how she will be beaten. She is simply unstoppable and a joy to watch. The racing world will be all the poorer when she is retired.



It will be no easy task, however, and a whole host of talented horses line up to take her on. Her main rival in the market is Japan, currently rated a 6/1 shot. His run in the Juddmonte International Stakes confirmed the upward curve Aidan O’Brien’s three-year-old is on after beating Crystal Ocean by a head. With course and distance form to his name too, there is plenty to like about him.



Enable has got the better of both Magical 12/1 and Waldgeist 16/1 on several occasions and based on all that form and their ratings, as well as Enable’s mares allowance, surely they will not be able to get the better of the Queen of the turf. However, Waldgeist is trained by the seven time Arc winner Andre Fabre and must be respected on that fact alone.



Other names that cannot go without mention include Sottass and Ghaiyyath. The latter became a front-runner in the market as soon as he crossed the line after his majestic 14-length victory in the Group 1 Grosser Pries von Baden. He finds himself at 11/1 in the market.



The former has already produced a shock of his own when he took down Persian King back in June in the Qipco Prix Du Jockey Club. He followed that up with another success and now has his sights set on Enable. He is currently 7/1 in the betting.



Whether any of these rivals will even get close to Enable remains to be seen. One thing is for sure though, it is going to be an unmissable event and hopefully the horse racing world witnesses history. It would be a fitting way to end a staggering career.