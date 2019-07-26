Don't forget to watch ENABLE (10 wins in a row, top horse in world) at ASCOT Saturday

trytrytry

trytrytry

All I do is trytrytry
#1
#1
dont forget to watch ENABLE (10 wins in a row top horse in world) at ASCOT Saturday.



runs in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth QIPCO Stakes crown at Ascot (3.40pm locak 10:40 Eastern time ) on Saturday. King George for second time. this is England perhaps 2nd biggest race of the year.

great field however. Including the top rated current horse in the world right now (according to timeform) Crystal Ocean, the world’s highest-rated horse;




https://www.racingtv.com/news/enable-to-face-crystal-ocean-in-11-strong-king-george


Wondermare Enable has won her past ten races, when ridden by Frankie Dettori every time, and the eight Group 1 victories that decorate her glittering CV include a runaway QIPCO King George success two years ago plus two Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe triumphs. Last year, she also became the first Arc winner to follow up at the Breeders’ Cup.

nice preview clip on youtube

 
Last edited:
trytrytry

trytrytry

All I do is trytrytry
#6
#6
life as a horse player. messing around small with the ascot races race 3 before this real race.

figure out a little something play a 3 horse exacta box in a 24 horse field. $2 EX 3,16,20/3,16,20

, it wins! cool right


ummm

$2 EX 3,16,20/3,16,20

$2 EXACTA 3/20 92.00



yea you all knows what is coming


$2 TRIFECTA 3/20/16 1,544.20 PHUCK....could not have messed around with a little $1 tri box....

.
 
trytrytry

trytrytry

All I do is trytrytry
#8
#8
WOW what a race. thrilling showdown between horse racings two top rated horses. Enable and Crystal Ocean
EPIC - a race for the Ages. wow...


ENABLE by a long head at the end. wow
 
trytrytry

trytrytry

All I do is trytrytry
#11
#11
Cant rest long. next Week is Glorious Goodwood Meet. jul 30 - Aug 3rd!

Some great high class summer UK British racing with Stradivarius, and Too Darn Hot headlining!
 
trytrytry

trytrytry

All I do is trytrytry
#15
#15
heads up Enable runs Wednesday at York.....


the horse she beat last Crystal Ocean runs tomorrow at York in the Juddmonte Grace 1 million dollar race. race 4
 
trytrytry

trytrytry

All I do is trytrytry
#16
#16
EVERYONE you dont want to miss this one Historic and the best horse racing has to offer in this troubled year. going for 13 in a row

A chance and a strong chance at that of history being made this weekend as the amazing wonder mare Enable looks to make it three Arc's in a row in Paris on Sunday afternoon a
 
trytrytry

trytrytry

All I do is trytrytry
#17
#17
Enable has barrier nine of 12 as she bids for an historic third victory in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

The John Gosden-trained mare became the eighth dual winner of Europe’s premier middle-distance contest last season, and was kept in training as a five-year-old with the chief aim to become the first horse to win the race three times.

While she endured a troubled preparation last year, her current campaign has been faultless as she has stretched her top-level tally to 10 with a hat-trick of Group One wins in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown, the King George at Ascot and the Yorkshire Oaks at York.

The Khalid Abdullah-owned superstar is the odds-on favourite to claim what would be a momentous success at ParisLongchamp on Sunday under Frankie Dettori.

Enable will be flanked in the starting stalls by the Aidan O’Brien-trained pair of Magical and Japan.

Irish Champion Stakes winner Magical – who will be ridden by the trainer’s son Donnacha – is in stall eight, with her Juddmonte International-winning stable companion Japan in 10 in the hands of Ryan Moore.

All 12 remaining entries stood their ground at the final declaration stage, and Godolphin’s Charlie Appleby-trained Ghaiyyath is widest of all under William Buick.

The Jean-Claude Rouget-trained Prix du Jockey Club winner Sottsass is widely considered the chief hope for the home team, and hehas barrier one.

Andre Fabre relies on Waldgeist (3) as he bids to add to his record tally of seven Arc wins.

The field is completed by Alex Pantall’s French King (5), Czech raider Nagano Gold (11) and the Japanese-trained trio of Blast Onepiece (4), Fierement (2) and Kiseki (7).
 
trytrytry

trytrytry

All I do is trytrytry
#18
#18
The build up to one of the biggest races in world horse racing is well underway, and excitement is becoming feverish as Enable bids to make history. She can become the first horse to win the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe three times in a row at Longchamp on Sunday.

After the news last year from John Gosden that she was staying in training, Enable has lit up the 2019 flat season in a faultless campaign. Her race in the King George against Crystal Ocean was one for the ages and after a procession in the Yorkshire Oaks, she arrives in Paris this week having had the perfect preparation.

This is unlike last year, where she only had one race at Kempton to prepare for the Arc, which was not ideal in any circumstances. Yet, she still managed to hold off the late charge from Sea of Stars in a thriller, becoming the eighth horse to win two Arcs. This year, punters can see no other result apart from Enable creating history.

Horse racing’s endearing darling is a best price of 8/11 to write her name into racing immortality this Sunday. The daughter of Nathaniel has received 52% of all bets through the Oddschecker site for the race. Punters are piling into what they think is a great price for the superstar mare. Bidding to win her thirteenth race in a row, any hope of anything other than odds-on for her is long gone.

However, Betfred have decided to be generous and are offering 5/1 on Enable to win the Arc.

Her versatility with race tactics, heart and pure brilliance means it is proving tough for anyone to see how she will be beaten. She is simply unstoppable and a joy to watch. The racing world will be all the poorer when she is retired.

It will be no easy task, however, and a whole host of talented horses line up to take her on. Her main rival in the market is Japan, currently rated a 6/1 shot. His run in the Juddmonte International Stakes confirmed the upward curve Aidan O’Brien’s three-year-old is on after beating Crystal Ocean by a head. With course and distance form to his name too, there is plenty to like about him.

Enable has got the better of both Magical 12/1 and Waldgeist 16/1 on several occasions and based on all that form and their ratings, as well as Enable’s mares allowance, surely they will not be able to get the better of the Queen of the turf. However, Waldgeist is trained by the seven time Arc winner Andre Fabre and must be respected on that fact alone.

Other names that cannot go without mention include Sottass and Ghaiyyath. The latter became a front-runner in the market as soon as he crossed the line after his majestic 14-length victory in the Group 1 Grosser Pries von Baden. He finds himself at 11/1 in the market.

The former has already produced a shock of his own when he took down Persian King back in June in the Qipco Prix Du Jockey Club. He followed that up with another success and now has his sights set on Enable. He is currently 7/1 in the betting.

Whether any of these rivals will even get close to Enable remains to be seen. One thing is for sure though, it is going to be an unmissable event and hopefully the horse racing world witnesses history. It would be a fitting way to end a staggering career.
 
trytrytry

trytrytry

All I do is trytrytry
#22
#22
Wildbill interesting fact for today in USA racing

sistercharlie for Chad brown goes in a grade 1 Sunday at Belmont. . Since the graded stakes era began in 1973, no United States runner has come close to Zenyatta, who reeled off nine straight grade 1 wins from 2009-10. Behind her comes some of the sport's immortals with five straight wins in stakes that were grade or group 1 at the time. That group features Gun Runner , American Pharoah , Wise Dan, Rachel Alexandra, Skip Away, Cigar, Paseana, Easy Goer, Spectacular Bid, Affirmed, Seattle Slew and … Sistercharlie goes for 6 in a row today! s
also on turf also a female and also at 1 mile and 1/4 but sistercharlie and Enable will never race against each other. Enable retires after the Arc!
 
trytrytry

trytrytry

All I do is trytrytry
#23
#23
She took 2nd! great race, looked a winner in stretch but one last closer beat her. #2 Waldgest 13-1

thanks for the memories Enable...
 
trytrytry

trytrytry

All I do is trytrytry
#26
#26
Enable back in action Sunday in the Coral ECLIPSE at SANDOWN very historic race named for the greatest horse ever Eclipse

a superior Group 1 field also. be sure to catch that one

Frankie Dettori silk ENABLE
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top