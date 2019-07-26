Don't forget to watch ENABLE (10 wins in a row, top horse in world) at ASCOT Saturday

dont forget to watch ENABLE (10 wins in a row top horse in world) at ASCOT Saturday.
runs in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth QIPCO Stakes crown at Ascot (3.40pm locak 10:40 Eastern time ) on Saturday. King George for second time. this is England perhaps 2nd biggest race of the year.
great field however. Including the top rated current horse in the world right now (according to timeform) Crystal Ocean, the world’s highest-rated horse;
https://www.racingtv.com/news/enable-to-face-crystal-ocean-in-11-strong-king-george
Wondermare Enable has won her past ten races, when ridden by Frankie Dettori every time, and the eight Group 1 victories that decorate her glittering CV include a runaway QIPCO King George success two years ago plus two Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe triumphs. Last year, she also became the first Arc winner to follow up at the Breeders’ Cup.
nice preview clip on youtube
