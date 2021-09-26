Don't get suckered into LV Raiders 2nd half;

Of course they should storm back and pull this one out, right? Could not have scripted a worse start for them down 14-0 early. Since then, Mia has done very little and LAV score 12 unanswered - AND get the ball to start the half (I think).



But let's be real, the LAV are as overrated as they come. This isn't a surprise 11-6 team that will play consistently throughout the year. This is a team, that in a spot like we get this afternoon, will show us why they are the LAV...an inept franchise prone to letdowns.



Miami +4 (2nd half) sharp