Dr. Anderson the alleged abusive football team doctor at University of Michigan

mrbowling300
EOG Dedicated
Seems like this story is huge locally but not very much nationally. You had 800 football players at the University of Michigan claiming they were sexually abused by Dr. Anderson the team doctor for 35+ years starting in 1969 when Bo arrived. Too bad all the major authority people are dead, Anderson himself, Bo and the AD Don Canham. There are all kinds of allegations going on, with the major question did Bo know, and if he knew why didn't he stop it.
800 people across 35 years can't be making this up, and unfortunately, this case didn't come out sooner. At a conference yesterday, this is what former U of M player Jon Vaughn said as written in Mitch Albom's article:
"At one point during his college football days, Jon Vaughn was told by the team doctor that he needed his sperm for research purposes.
Vaughn was a star running back for Michigan football. He says he was “terrified of cancer” because his mother was battling it. This led him to do whatever doctors told him to do, especially if couched in the pretense of cancer screening.
And so, as difficult as this is to write, and as horrific as it is for Vaughn to recall, he allowed that doctor to stimulate him so that the sperm could be produced. It happened, according to Vaughn, more than once."
Jim Harbaugh had to have known what was going on, he was part of those teams who dealt w/ Anderson. He is probably protecting Bo and the Michigan Brand.
I'm sure the truth will come out, but until then, this is a tremendous black cloud hanging over the MI football program.
