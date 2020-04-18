Drafting An SEC Quarterback....

Really scratching my head to think of a elite NFL quarterback that's come out of the SEC....predominately a run and tough it out on defense league.

Sure there are two guys this year that have some talent but not most most sophisticated passing schemes when you watch some replays.



Note: few teams have already dropped Tua off the draft board due to unspecified concerns over health that does not include hip.







P.S. I really think Burrow is going to be a bust.