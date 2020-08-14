DraftKings, FanDuel Fees Deemed Taxable in Landmark IRS Memo

Daily fantasy sports companies like FanDuel and DraftKings must pay federal excise tax on their entry fees, the IRS has decided, in an internal memo that could cause a major shakeup in the industry. Legal sports wagers are subject to an excise tax of 0.25% on the amount wagered and an annual occupational tax of $50 for each person accepting wagers.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/arti...ed-taxable-in-landmark-irs-memo?sref=aQce8n4n
- IRS says FanDuel, DraftKings must pay federal excise taxes
- Tax consequences could be “business-destroying”
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/arti...ed-taxable-in-landmark-irs-memo?sref=aQce8n4n
Last edited: