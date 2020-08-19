Draftkings Fantasy Frustration

Took down first place in the 10k WNBA contest yesterday (2k 1st prize). Never have I had a contest go ungraded as long as this one did - 16ish hours.



After several refreshes waiting for prize to be awarded, score adjustment that kicks me out of first into 2nd by 0.5 points, and now only $750



Unlucky I get it... but can't help but question and wonder whether these daily sites are littered with fake entities to ensure first places are being awarded to ghosts.