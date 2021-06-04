DraftKings like William Hill now

WildBill said: Yeah but why bother with that bet size? They can't take a $10 loss? My other bets aren't limited like that. Click to expand...

agree... they are sore losers... since you showed a way to win on props they want to chase you away and want a rec player that loses. Then the window is wide open,, the bigger markets are better for them to handle BUT if you win there... you are toast at DK but it takes a while... The old saying is ..if you want to get noticed play props... don't play props