DraftKings like William Hill now

They offered a boost today of Bryson over Koepka in round 1 of the US Open, giving +130. Only problem is my bet is limited to 81 cents. Yep, less than a dollar. I thought Fox Bet was bad, this is insane.
agree... they are sore losers... since you showed a way to win on props they want to chase you away and want a rec player that loses. Then the window is wide open,, the bigger markets are better for them to handle BUT if you win there... you are toast at DK but it takes a while... The old saying is ..if you want to get noticed play props... don't play props
In a market like this one best strategy is just make the money while you can. If they kick me out I can play at their mirror books or the competition. Just strange I can bet $100 on many baseball props, but not $1 on their well advertised "special".
