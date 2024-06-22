Drnkyourmlkshk aka Eddie Walls blog

kane

kane

EOG master
drnkyourmlkshk
Mar 6

[3/6/24]
The Death of A Originator
The worst thing that can happen to a winner is losing their gamble-
Phil Ivey
I’ve never had the ability to control certain aspects of my gamble if being honest.
I’ve never thrown dice, played a slot machine, couldn’t exactly tell you how 90% of table games work.
I know that I’ve spent too many nights asking myself, “how did this lose?” Calculating my CLV and wondering, “Do I have a edge or is this just normal variance?” And then I repeat that night until the sunlight appears again.
However that’s not what many originators I have known have done.
I’ve had partners and friends where I’ve at times thought oh no, they’re heading towards Bustville population Infinity.
Some turned it around and others welp, not so much.
There’s nothing I avoid more than knowing what others are on.
Let’s be clear if you’re a partner and it’s just us. I’d prefer to know any thought you have on any game, how life is going, the dogs are still good etc.
If I’m on Twitter and someone is posting plays or there’s constant conversations about who’s on what… I’m likely to mute, unfollow and perhaps ignore any conversation involving what and who’s on what.
I take pride in making numbers and hell I devote too many hours a day to start wondering what Dr. Bob, Tailgate tent etc are on in College football and same goes for NBA and all the crushers in that market.
It was a lesson learned by losing a MLB season.
It started off way back in the forum days of RX and eog. In between the fights of random posters was this man posting his MLB every morning with massive CLV on MLs and I was cruising with totals and it seemed like a god send as this crusher would post his plays and win week after week.
Suddenly he started losing CLV in a pretty massive way and rapidly all profits were escaping him (& me) It was avalanche of losses followed by extreme volume. Do I keep following, do I track and see what holds in the next few weeks?
I could make money lines and slowly realized his numbers were just awful but he had this 5 week run and surely he would turn it around. Id make numbers and see if there were any matches and that would be a play.
Right around from +35 to +5 units he just quit! How could he?? Now I don’t even know if I have winners, I have no confirmation.
I would search forum after forum looking for others like him. Never quite trusting myself until july only to see my CLV was pretty damn good and results weren’t bad at all. Still I would ask dink, waz, Cory, Cory’s mom etc. what they were on. I needed that confirmation biase.
The best originator I had ever met at the time I discovered would create numbers for the next day at 9 am and then watch the screen for openers and track what moved and how aggressive.
He had no interest in betting openers but by the time he was ready to bet he had shaped his numbers to match the moves.
He was half brilliant originator and half steam chaser before he finally would hit submit.
He just lost faith for a bit. Think he worked it out eventually as he is among the biggest and better NBA winners of the last 2 decades.
I have to be able to have blinders on but also be completely focused on the task which is to beat the market. I have no control past that.
Everyone is different in this industry. Some originators want to know who, what and when something was bet. I’m of the thought that your numbers will end up being shaded towards theirs even subconsciously on some level.
If those people I respect have a differing opinion slowly my confidence escapes me.
Partnerships have different opinions on lines, plays and games but you have to remain vocal in your opinions. No one wants to be the one dummy who costs everyone but you should also be able to voice opinions and bet independently on those differences otherwise eventually there’s one voice and if you’re not him/her your eventually tailing someone else’s opinion, the group of one.
The last thing I’ll add is that I have bought a lot of touts in the past in sports I don’t follow.
I started off buying ras CFB which most know. Way way back in the day after oroginating for a year maybe 2 and was told they were the best.
Ed used to answer the phone to take the order and would even sometimes explain something about a play he liked.
I used that info to focus on the mac the next year as they had huge success with buffalo and marshall. I don’t think those teams were on my radar before then.
I learned NBA from listening to every word from 2 friends. I couldn’t even name 10 players but I wanted so badly to remain in this little chat group that I would spend hours trying to figure out what questions to ask that wouldn’t cross a line. They would give me plays but I wanted to know why it was a play without asking.
I would review every boxscore, watch as many games as possible and then ask the why?
You can use others information as a starting point. Surround yourself either online or in person with smarter people than yourself and find out what separates them from yourself and see if you can take a little bit of what they do but unless it’s a agreed partnership, don’t become reliant on them.
Be a pupil at all times but have the goal to become the professor at some point.
Valleys and peaks in this business… Make sure they’re your own if you’re working everyday on becoming the best originator you can become.
Thank you as always for the space,
Eddie
 
kane

kane

EOG master
drnkyourmlkshk
1
20d

I sometimes feel so blessed to know some many sharp gamblers and other times it wears on me.
I have a rule about my phone. If you know me then you probably know this to be true. I respond to 100% or all texts, dms and email almost instantly. If you call I answer even if asleep.
I’m a communicator in general. I’ve been going through it. Stuff I don’t want to talk about here or publicly but one thing that’s shifted is my appreciation for working.
I’ve dedicated no less than 4 hours a day of absolute quiet from all the interference of the outside world.
One person in particular started putting things truly in perspective on a call where he was just checking on me and how I was doing.
The conversation circled around to work and he explained how well MLB was going for him. I wasn’t aware he bet MLB as he specializes in NBA props, NFL sides and looking for +ev spots in exotics.
His approach was truly funny and elementary in that he plays on great teams and fades bad teams. He didn’t expect much in a way of ROI but quicky realized he values sleep over hard decisions these days.
Ed you can bet the dodgers everyday who are expected to win 103 games and not worry about their best hitter slumping and bet against the white Sox who are going to win 45 games knowing they don’t even have a best hitter or you can drive yourself crazy, working yourself to death. I choose to sleep and wake up and find out Ed.
Then we talked about NBA and he explained how he worked around 65 hours a week and that resonated with me but then he told me he never bet same game parlays by building them himself which I was unclear that was allowed to be honest.
Same night my good friend and poker partner sent some texts and we went back and forth for awhile. We specialize in limit mixed games and he leaves for WSOP tomorrow morning without me on the same flight for the first time in 3 years.
He will be tackling NO LIMIT hold em events a game he doesn’t play often with a bankroll free rolled by a massive skill edge in mixed games which I still try to dissuade him from even though this is his dream of grand delusion but…
The more we spoke he has spent 100s of hours running solvers, studying and memorizing every chart, studying opponents he can find film on and taking courses. He can make money just by showing up and studying soft cash game tables like any other year.
About a week later and I was speaking with a old partner and he was going on about, HOW MUCH HARDER IT IS NOW… Absolute bullshit I’ve decided.
It’s harder because no one that’s done this year after year does it with the same fury as they did in the beginning. For every 105 guys saying how hard this is, there is one who is wondering how much longer they’ll let him just keep winning. I was that one guy not long ago.
You mean all In have to do is rewrite 100k words of magazines, articles, listen to 150 hours of podcasts, rewrite by hand someones model, figure out what each player who entered the portal equates to a point spread on every team only 134 teams??
Oh wait you’ll surround me with 6 guys who are smarter than me and I can pick their brain too?
There wasn’t even podcasts a fucking decade ago! There was one preview magazine and it spent 100 pages telling you about teams from 20 years ago.
The market is so much harder?? Really?? What in the world are we even talking about?
I had 3 books out of the 29 featured on donbest and one book had all the power. I remember having to wait until Tuesday to bet to not move on a nickel… This was not that long ago!
I’ve had back to back mid NBA seasons and that can’t be right so in autopsy form I realized something. My confidence lies in my work. Shit work, no confidence.
I’m a strong favorite to crush CFB every year and if you find someone outworking me, fucking hire that guy, move him into a home and print.
However up until 2020 I outworked everyone in NBA too. I kept a notebook bigger than CFB and I tracked every single box score, studied every coach, assistant and bench problem.
Met a girl, bought a house and another, have nice things and can get CLV by pressing submit and well that’s fine but let’s face it making daily numbers and finding edges with others will get you some nice weeks but seasons? Nah probably not so much.
I was with Erin Renning at dinner before a nuggets game he flew in to sit courtside at. He kept excusing himself to look at his phone, very normal in my world. I thought he was sweating games. He was screenshotting every end of quarter score to study on the plane home.
Here’s where I knew I was fucking lazy. I remember thinking how crazy it was. Sorry ER.
He would later go onto add quarters, halves to his full game portfolio. He’s looking for a story and with that many screen shots he developed a script with a start, plot, subplots and finish… He flew home first class.
But it’s all so hard nowadays. Those markets weren’t even a thing 5 years ago… At least I gave him some good documentaries to watch if he ever retires or buys a soccer team in Europe like his biggest competitor.
But everyone beats me to the market and ruins it!!
I’ve been that guy for years that’s beating you to market. You have a alarm clock, set up alerts for limit increases, Im not waiting for you to tell me if my work was right or wrong but I also have to get down more… Oh wait.
2020 I drove 2.5 hours a night on average to hit overnights that couldn’t move and would slam coffee to stay awake for openers and limit increases everywhere. Then I paid someone and she did the driving for me and eventually she lost the drive to earn as she finally made enough to buy a home… It’s so hard though!
Now I might have to drive and bet with a huge edge again??
We are living in a alternate universe where hard work that you love doing is actually a way to make a living but we are all caught up on the past which was apparently easy? Did anything I just described was easy?
I’m determined to remain him and why not me? Why not us?
If you have this it’s all so hard mentality and want to tell me about, I have to apologize in advance as I being the communicator that I am will likely have to tell you that you’re full of shit and are likely to be a dog going forward.
Back to work I go. Senior care is not cheap, prepare accordingly is my last piece of advise this week.
Much love and thank you as always for the space.
Your friend,
Eddie.
 
kane

kane

EOG master
drnkyourmlkshk
30d

If I knew it all then would I do it again?
If they knew what they said would go straight to my head…
What would they say instead?- Eilish
I was revisiting these blogs last night for the first time in ages as they were moved here from the discord (thank you Logan, Parker and Ed) and I realized I may have painted a picture of someone who is not quite sure if he is happy with where he’s at and that in itself bothered me some.
Funny stuff has taken place recently. So let’s get to that.
I had lunch with a old pal on Monday that I hadn’t seen in forever. Something a very peculiar epiphany took place.
Did you know that when you loan money to someone that you no longer are friends once the person receiving the loan can’t or chooses not to pay back the loan?
It can be $200 for a plane to visit a dying aunt in 2010 but in 2024 that person who never paid back the 200 remembers it and it hangs onto their conscious as I’m one of the few or many they decided not to pay back and that changed the dichotomy of how one of you felt about one another this entire time.
I decided I respected the guy who’s been hiding from me for 14 years because I might want my 200 bucks while he’s buying houses, cars and having kids and shit than a psychopath that just gets me to back him in poker tournaments or asks for free rolls in sports they know they can’t win in.
The craziest part of this story is as I’m paying the bill for our first meeting in what I thought was 20 years, the guy says hey Eddie you know about that 200 I borrowed from you in 2010??
I still remember how incredible of a gesture it was for you to offer.
He never paid me back after this song and dance. The aunt died and he didn’t comeback for a year or something but I forgot all about the aunt, the 200 and I’m pretty sure I lost a friend or whatever the hell he was over the umm, gesture. Now I’ve done the inflation calculator and he owes me $430009 according to 2024 republican voters and I’m furious… So there’s also that.
I do think the funniest thing on X or whatever that I’m trying to ween myself off of these days (down to a paltry 6 hours a day) is politicians tweeting. You ever look at the like to comment ratio??? Whoever told Biden that Twitter was a good idea is likely the same who advised Kristi Noem to write a tell all and leave nothing out.
A “Have a blessed Friday” tweet… 20k likes 32k comments of full blown crazy. I love the comments, read the comments and laugh no matter who you vote for is my advice.
I would like to say that we have reached a stage of new found delusion in sports betting which I find encouraging. I prefer my colleagues as insane as possible.
A bunch of guys hired by sportsbooks who were actually bartenders, subway employees, construction workers and security guards in the Boston area 2 years ago didn’t show up to a VOLUNTEER roundtable to discuss things they have no actual idea of how they work that could be detrimental to the corporation stock prices and share holders confidence levels didn’t spill the beans on how they decide to limit winning players… Shocking indeed.
I fully expected a behind the scenes look at what draftkings looks for in determining a winning bettor and transparency has always been all of these legal books strong point so I’m just glad we almost got to the bottom of this…
In other news in the last 15 months Massachusetts got a river walk way, finished the 6 ramps and 5 new parks in the greater Boston area… They’ll be bullish on this like they were with heroin and fentany or the DIG.
Kaitlyn Clark is being talked about constantly which means the WNBA is being discussed which is a huge deal.
Charles Barkley, LeBron, every ex wnba player is being quoted daily from what I can tell and bad publicity, good publicity it’s all humongous for a league 5 games into a season. I’ve never heard anyone but gamblers say anything about the wnba this time of year before now.
I’m not going to pretend like I know anything about the league, the players or anything regarding the W but the very fact it’s a daily talking point let’s me know it’s bigger than it ever has been before and that’s awesome.
I got a chance to listen to a few podcasts regarding betting recently and one thing that really stuck out to me and it’s the same issue I have with VSIN everytime I’ve ever been on there or listen to their programs.
Stop telling your guests what they’re gonna be discussing. I tell this to every podcast host but no one ever listens because they want their show to flow in a direction that they are comfortable with and can dictate.
By losing the organic nature of conversation you actually end up with a prepared statement of just talking points. You’ve never heard someone say, “I’d have to think about it or I don’t know top of my head” on any of these shows. That’s not really how handicapping, betting or any aspect of life works.
Give the guest the topic and then just riff. Talk about all of it. If it’s a Tuesday of game week and I need you to tell me what game you want me to discuss and I need a list of talking points beforehand I’m a shit guest anyway.
I’m home for the first full day in eight and I am gardening today, enjoying the sun and the company of the dogs and the lady once she gets off work. I certainly love writing this blog at times. Today was one those times.
I’m not attending WSOP for the first time in 12 years besides 2020 and doubt I’ll get to betbash and I couldn’t be more at peace about being completely unselfish with my time for the summer.
Joke of the week
I hate the rainforest cafe. They take the rainforest theme WAY too far!
I was sitting there eating my chicken tenders and they bulldozed 40% of the restaurant with no warning!
Hope you and yours are doing amazingly well.
Thank you as always for the space,
Eddie
 
kane

kane

EOG master
rnkyourmlkshk
11d

There was a time in my life that I can now look back and safely say that I started to figure it out. It was a series of lightbulb moments over a course of a year or two.
I was one if not the last person to play on full tilt poker. I had 28k in my account and was sitting at 2 2/4 horse and 1 3/6 LHE tables. That was all that was left of a site that I spent years in my office with Smooched asleep on the futon snoring away when at 1 am it logged me out and never opened again.
I would sit on 2p2 forum and looking for any hope to what would come next, when would my money arrive. I had around 7k to my name with nothing to do. I was unaware like the rest of the poker community of when my money (life roll) would arrive.
I would travel around playing any game that I could and find a little gig here and there mostly out of panic of when would I have enough money to pay off my credit cards and what, find a job?
I would fly out to commerce, hustler and Vegas before online poker went away and take unsuccessful shots at huge games I was completely unrolled and mentally unprepared for.
About a month of clueless to what I was going to do with my life. At age 30 I felt I didn’t want to stop playing cards and gambling but I also knew internally I wasn’t skilled as the high stakes players that I had played with in live games and my tilt game was too strong to be long for that life even if my bankroll came in the mail any minute.
I would play in a lot of mid small stakes games that first year and was grinding out a small living. Taking a backing deal for wsop cash games was a gut punch especially after I won.
I would fly out to California to see my father in Orange County once a year and would always end up playing at commerce for a day or two, normally going home with a lot less money than I came to California with.
This year would be no different, except it was. I had never entered Commerce with anything other than a goal of playing in the highest stakes I would feel comfortable with. Notice how winning wasn’t a priority?
I now needed to win. I was (am) a Omaha 8 specialist. The games in the small limit area I had never paid attention to prior to this trip.
As I sat down in a 6/12 limit game with a $300 buy in mid afternoon I was the only person really capable of playing the game. There was no one really folding hands pre flop. I had played well over 500k hands of Omaha in my life and I had never seen a game, players play without folding a hand for hours.
I didn’t know how to react. I was frozen. A year prior I would have laughed, left and told people about this bingo game they have at commerce… I needed to win. I won very little the first night as I watched various $400-600 pots as Asian men and women yelled at each other capping and bloating every street of every hand.
I drove home that night with this game in my head. I knew I had found something but I feared the variance and wasn’t even sure if I had the bankroll to play in this game as people rebought so often that many seemed to lose 1k or more. 12 bucks at a time!
I showed up the next evening and it was completely dead. I brought 2k with me (probably 25% of my bankroll) and as I sat down all the Asian men and women who were throwing chips around the night prior were replaced by older white men who were very exploitable and just there waiting for the traffic to clear before they headed home from work.
I know that I won a couple hundred and preferred the game this way but craved the action I saw the night before. Was it a one time thing?
I’d show up every night for a few days and would play with the old cranky men and win or lose a little and eat free food. I’d walk around the high stakes room and talk to all the men and women I knew and try to act like I belonged despite having no bankroll or way to play in the games they were in at that moment.
Two days before I was supposed to leave I show up and all the Asian men and women were back at it! They were screaming at each other and throwing chips around before they even got their hands.
Why today? Its a Thursday thing? Wait the list is 24 people deep? Where are the old regulars that were here yesterday?
Then I heard it. The announcement of seat open or EW your seat is ready was replaced by, “jackpot 2780” then a hour later “jackpot 3950”
Then it clicked!
Once the jackpot reached 2k of more everyone would go to that casino and play small stakes trying to hit the bad beat jackpot. They played Omaha because it had 4 cards instead of 2 and as long as 4 queens lost you would win the jackpot that was announced every hour. No one folds because that would mean surrendering the jackpot potentially!
I crushed. I played 20% of hands, knew that there was no bluffing and watched people regularly lose 2k chasing a 2k jackpot at 6 casinos. This isnt a commerce thing. This is a LA cardroom thing. I’d be at commerce Tuesday, Hollywood Park Wednesday, Hustler Thursday, etc etc. I extended my trip by 2 weeks.
I come home and kept thinking about Los Angeles poker and how can I afford to live in LA on a 3 big bet hourly and how miserable I would be living in LA… Impossible but I’ll visit Dad more and walk beaches which isn’t the worst life.
One day I’m talking with a friend and he plays tournaments and is telling me about how Blackhawk has a daily tournament daily that is juicy and begrudgingly I go with him for the horrific drive of 45 minutes up the windy, treacherous hill.
We are sitting there waiting for this tournament when I see a 30/60 limit hold em game with a bunch of familiar faces. It is a literal hall of fame of fame degenerate gamblers of Denver convention sitting at one table.
Two guys owe me money from when I ran games and I go listen to their excuses for fun but then I hear it… Bad beat Jackpot is 137,000!
They played limit because it was so much faster and it was just high stakes bingo them, there was less skill needed than playing even 2-5-100.
I would spend the next 3 years at those 6 tables. I never did go back to that 6/12 game at commerce.
I would regularly leave a rack of purple chips in my trunk or my car to skip buying in. I would keep track of the bad beat jackpot and if it hit, I would take time off knowing it would take awhile to build back up to get the truly bad players back to being interested in playing.
Let’s not get it twisted, I still had to win. The competition was bad but they could still get lucky. I had overcome crazy variance and learn to not be so results oriented in a different way. I took the DRIVE (home after losing at a casino) over 200 times I’d imagine in just 3 years.
That game was there all along it turned out but I only knew of good poker players who were never going to tell me of a soft game like that one, back then. Sounds like sports betting nowadays eh?
I did return to Commerce high stakes room and it turned out once you are properly rolled and used to live variance it was not exactly the hardest spot to earn.
I was looking at a legal sports book today and something become very clear to me. They are so focused on the Same Game Parlay Formula which is a jackpot system that they are willing to be completely open and vulnerable on so much because they know who they want sitting in the betting queue.
Find your game, study your opposition, plan accordingly and acknowledge there will be struggles along the way to where you are heading. Don’t wait for a friend to call to tell you where you should have been years ago.
Unfortunately sportsbooks limit and ban winning players and poker rooms find ways to kill themselves with rake, bad management and private games. There’s a window of opportunity in every endeavor. Don’t miss your window.
I hope you’re incredibly well.
Thank you for the space as always,
Eddie
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top