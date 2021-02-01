DSI issue resolved!

BetDSI have checked this out and found that when first looked into an incorrect account # was communicated internally, which did match a test account. That caused the confusing explanation.



They apologize for the mixup and say that you should log in and request your withdrawal now.



They say the ID document requirement has also now been waved for you to make it easier.







I haven't actually gotten the money yet, will log on and do that later today......



I have no issue with DSI, I'm the last to prosecute anyone for making a mistake.



Need to give credit where credit is due, Optional at SBR is the one who got this whole thing done.



Many thanks to the posters who spoke up about situation........



I'm not a Man of Honor nor do I have anyone on payroll, truly appreciate the people speaking up simply for the sake of right and wrong.