Par 4, 14th, Reed Par. -18. McIroy in the bunker, shoots to within 3 feet. Par. -18.



Par 3 15th. Reed to about 15 feet. Par. -18. McIroy off the green, chips to 16 feet. Bogey. -17.



Par 4, 16th. Reed horrible drive. Forced to punch out to fairway. Iron to 7 feet. Bogey. -17. McIroy drive OK. Iron to 35 feet. Par. -17.



Herbert leader in clubhouse at -16.



Par 4, 17th. Reed slices drive, hacks out to 40 feet off green., chips to 10 feet. Par. -17. McIroy almost drives green, putts to 4 feet. Birdie. -18.



Par 5, 18th. Reed drive OK. Fairway wood to 50 feet. Putts to 2 feet. Birdie. -18. Rory drive in rough near OB. Iron layup to 100 yds, chips to 16 feet. Birdie, -19.



McIroy wins.