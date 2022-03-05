Duke vs North Carolina...11.5 and 153.5

Viejo Dinosaur
EOG Master
Thoughts? Is the line inflated because of coach K?
Yes, plus they beat them pretty good in Chapel Hill. Tickets are allegedly selling for $5700.Thoughts? Is the line inflated because of coach K?
Rivalry and publicity surrounding Coach K, aside Duke is 4th in the country with a 26-4 record and playing for a #1 seed right thought the ACC tourney. I had it capped at 10 minimum.
And the regional that goes thru Chicago since he’s from there.
Of course you're right, but why would this year be different than any other, just like every other year Duke will get the whistle as well, play them in the Dance and it's 5 against 8
Of course it's not going to matter 1 or 2, but the players would like to send him off as one of the 4 best come selection Sunday next week. And for those bubble idiots who doubted UNC as a bubble watcher, this sin ends all doubt and if they make more noise in the tourney they could possibly end up as a 7 somewhere or at worst play in an 8 9 game.
Of course they will ignore it. Now if they lose in their first ACC tournament game, that could knock them down one.NCAA selection committee can’t ignore this bad loss….or could they?
Duke became just another program when Lual Deng went pro after a season. He was the first to do it.It seems you either love Duke or you hate Duke.
Trying to play the role of the unbiased sports bettor, I liked "young Coach K" better than the older version.
At some point during his 42 years at Duke, his teams went from defensive-minded squads to offensive-minded ones.
Hard to win recruiting wars with UNC and Dean Smith when you're known as a Bob Knight-trained taskmaster who focuses mostly on the defensive end of the court.
The coordinated "floor slap" was legendary back in the day.