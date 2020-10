I remember when Art came to Las Vegas.



He hosted a sports talk show on KVEG and he would ask listeners to "light up the phones" after barking out the phone number as if he were still under center at Ohio State.



He started slow with the area code (702), then sped up with the prefix (262) and ended with the final four numbers in two parts (58) followed by a quarterback's pause and then punched the final part (34).



Funny guy but sick as it gets.